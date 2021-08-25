The famous juror of Top chef Hélène Darroze confided in the consequences of the long Covid from which she suffered and which posed a problem for her during the tastings of the famous M6 culinary competition.
During this 2020-2021 TV season, many programs were impacted by the health rules linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. And M6’s famous culinary competition was no exception. The candidates of this 12th edition of Top chef in particular had to live behind closed doors during the shooting, while the jurors Philippe Etchebest, Michel Sarran, Hélène Darroze and Paul Pairet also had to face the shutdown of the activity of their establishments. But the only female juror in the competition suffered all the more from the coronavirus as she contracted the disease before the start of recordings. This posed a problem for him to ensure his role in the program presented by Stéphane Rotenberg.
A handicap to judge the events
Indeed, in the portrait devoted to him in the newspaper Release, this Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Hélène Darroze, talks about her participation in Top chef, since 2015: “When I was approached, what bothered me was that the function of the jury was to sanction, but me, to judge, I never liked that. As the role to change to be more in coaching, it was“, revealing to have suffered from mild ageusia linked to the coronavirus. Very handicapping when it comes to tasting the dishes of the candidates: “I sometimes had to ask my colleagues if it was bland or not. I had a long Covid. So even though I never really lost the taste, it’s a little scary“, explained the multi-star chef. But this temporary loss of taste did not prevent the latter from seeing for the second time a candidate from her brigade winning the competition:”He is an elegant, benevolent boy, a very good cook, who deserves this recognition.“, she confides about Mohamed Cheikh.
His choice of adoption
In addition to the professional aspect and her great successes of 2021, Hélène Darroze, also speaks directly of her choice of adoption: “I always wanted to adopt, since I was a teenager. I would have liked to be pregnant too, but from the moment I did not have a man with whom I wanted to build all this …“, also revealing a little of the character of his two daughters Charlotte, aged 14, and Quitterie (12).