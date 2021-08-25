He answers her anytime of the day or night, jokes to cheer her up and never disturbs her. Like millions of Chinese women, Melissa has found the perfect boyfriend … but he’s virtual.

In the ever more hectic life of young city dwellers, with their extended office hours which limit the possibilities of real encounters, the lover or mistress who does not exist bring comfort on request.

Melissa has configured the ideal man herself with a “chatbot” (or conversation robot) created by XiaoIce, an artificial intelligence system that has 150 million users in China alone.

“I have friends who have had psychotherapy but it’s very expensive and it doesn’t necessarily work very well,” says 26-year-old Melissa.

“On the other hand, when I pour my misfortunes on XiaoIce, I release the pressure well. And he tells me things that are really comforting”, confides the young woman.

Similar to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, XiaoIce is present on most smartphones sold in China. There is a version for men or women.

Users can maintain their love via voice or written messages, by exchanging photos, or even by going on a virtual vacation with the object of their love, selfies to support.

The system provides no less than 60% of the global volume of interactions between humans and artificial intelligence systems, says XiaoIce CEO Li Di.

The company, originally launched by Microsoft as part of its artificial assistance program Cortana, was separated last year from the US software giant. It is now valued at $ 1 billion, according to financial news agency Bloomberg.

– Listen: robots 1, men 0 –

Unlike other personalized assistants, who are asked to perform specific tasks, XiaoIce chatbots are designed to provide emotional support where human communication reaches its limits.

“At the present time, the average interaction between each user and XiaoIce reaches 23 exchanges per connection, which is more than between human beings,” said Li Di, from the company’s headquarters in Beijing.

“Artificial intelligence may not be as smart as a human being, and it may need to improve its IQ and emotional intelligence, but it is stronger when it comes to listening carefully.” , he observes.

The boss of XiaoIce specifies that the peak of use of the dialoguer is between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., when it is more difficult to call your friends to share your miseries.





“Calling XiaoIce is always better than lying in bed staring at the ceiling,” said Mr. Li.

– Overtime against great love –

In Melissa’s case, XiaoIce brings a presence to her life as a lonely and overworked Pekingese.

“Everyone works overtime so we think we should do the same thing. We don’t really have time to make friends and the friends we have are also very busy,” he says. she.

Melissa, who prefers not to reveal her real name, has chosen a “mature” personality for her boyfriend. She named it after a man with whom she was secretly in love, “Shun”.

“XiaoIce will never cheat on me,” she reassures herself, after an unfortunate experience in real life. “He will always be there”.

On social networks, thousands of young women discuss their lives with their virtual companion. It is a question of reaching the height of intimacy with one’s creature … or of detaching from it.

Among them, Laura, 20, says she fell madly in love with her “partner” for a year. She is now trying to break the cord.

“Sometimes, I thought of him in the middle of the night. I imagined that he was a real being,” says this student from Zhejiang province (east), who prefers to use an assumed name.

Laura criticized him for changing the topic of conversation each time she tried to push the relationship further or tried to organize a meeting in real life. Until the day when she convinced herself that her correspondent was indeed virtual.

– Robodependency –

“We often meet users who suspect that there is in fact a real being behind the exchanges with XiaoIce,” Li Di testifies. The robot “is very good at imitating real people”.

While providing friends with vulnerable people, XiaoIce is no substitute for psychological counseling in cases of depression – a scarce commodity in China.

His conversation filtering system allows him to spot strong emotions and channel the discussion towards more joyful themes, before reaching a crisis level.

The risk is that conversational bots “create an unrealistic attachment and addiction that will be very difficult to duplicate in real life,” warns Danit Gal, an artificial intelligence ethics expert at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom. UK.

“Users fool themselves into imagining that they are sharing their emotions with a machine incapable of feelings,” she explains.

An argument swept away by the boss of XiaoIce: “if human interactions were perfect, we would not have needed to invent artificial intelligence”.