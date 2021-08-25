in Italy, vaccinated customers are struggling to find places on the terrace

6:00 a.m., August 24, 2021

This is the Italian paradox: some restaurateurs in the country reserve their tables on the terrace for unvaccinated people, which de facto obliges people with a green passport (vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19, cured of the disease) to eat inside, report it Corriere Della Serra. “Put yourself in our shoes,” argues one of the restaurant owners in the newspaper: if we let a customer sit outside with the pass, we risk losing the benefit of the dining room. The Italian health pass entered into force on August 6 and concerns in particular dining rooms, bars, swimming pools, cinemas or theaters, but not restaurant terraces.

This consequence of the application of the health pass caused a grumbling on social networks. “I will no longer go to this pizzeria. I was forced to dine next to the oven. You vaccinate yourself, you do your duty to endure discrimination in the end,” says Angelo. In France, before the establishment of the sanitary pass on August 9, representatives of restaurateurs had asked that terraces be excluded from the device. A solution that the government had not wanted to follow.





Olivier Véran had refused to exclude the terraces from the device of the sanitary pass

Before the Assembly on July 22, the Minister of Health had raised several arguments to reject this proposal. Olivier Véran notably recalled the “extremely increased contagiousness of the variant”, including outdoors. “Can we therefore be contaminated on the terrace of a restaurant or a cafe? The answer is yes,” said the minister. “If you do not give us the possibility of applying the sanitary pass outdoors, and if we find that indeed we are also contaminating ourselves on the terrace, then we will have no other possibilities than to close the terraces again” , he had warned the deputies.

He also put forward practical reasons: “When you go to have a beer, a coffee or an ice cream on the terrace, something quite human can happen to you: you may need to go to the bathroom, go and wash your hands. You may also have to go and pay the bill inside. So people outside are brought in, “the minister explained at the time.