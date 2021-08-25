In the euro zone, despite a slight slowdown, growth remains robust

With the lifting of health barriers, the European economy is resisting. Private sector activity in the euro area saw its growth slow slightly in August, amid supply difficulties, but remained robust, driven by services and close to its highest level in 15 years, according to the Composite PMI index from the firm Markit unveiled on Monday. According to the first estimate based on surveys of companies, this index rose this month to 59.5, against a level of 60.2 in July. The sign of a very strong expansion of activity: a figure below 50 means that the activity is contracting, while conversely it increases if the figure is above this threshold.

Growth in activity has therefore suffered only from a slight slowdown, despite severe disruptions in supply for the industrial sector, which prevent companies from fully meeting demand that is still robust, according to the institute. After a delay in ignition in the vaccination campaign, several large European states (Germany, France, Spain and Italy) overtake the United States. This progression has enabled European governments to relax prophylactic measures.

Euro zone: GDP growth accelerates by 2% in the second quarter

Delays in delivery and explosion in demand

“With supply remaining below demand, costs and prices for businesses recorded one of their biggest increases in the past two decades.”, underlines IHS Markit in a press release. As a result of delivery delays and the surge in demand, companies have passed these costs on to their selling prices, with “a new near-record rise in prices charged for goods and services in the euro zone”, observes Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

Delays in supplies, particularly from Asia, are likely to persist in the months to come, in the face of very strong demand from China and the United States, he warns.

For its part, employment growth in the euro zone remained at its highest level in 21 years – which it had reached in July – as companies adjusted their operational capacity to robust demand.

Activity boosted by services

For the first time since the start of the post-pandemic recovery, service activity is progressing at a faster rate than that of the manufacturing industry, thanks to the relaxation of health constraints, which encourage tourism and consumption. Many sectors with strong social interaction have been able to restart after long months of interruption and repeated lockdowns.





“Although the spread of the Delta variant (from coronavirus) generates many difficulties, companies have generally taken advantage of the relaxation of sanitary measures “, commented Chris Williamson.

The euro area has withstood supply chain disruptions much better than the UK: the composite PMI index measuring UK activity growth fell in August to its six-month low, to 55.3 points vs. 59.2 in July. Contrary to continental Europe, the shortage of workers has also contributed to slowing the recovery across the Channel. After Brexit, the British economy has not finished going through areas of turbulence.

(with agencies)