In the face of the delta variant, the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops to 66% according to a study

According to a study published by US health authorities on Tuesday, August 24, the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna would be less effective than expected against the Delta variant. Their efficiency thus goes from 91% to 66%.

This study was conducted on thousands of healthcare center and hospital workers in six states. The objective is to evaluate the performance of the two vaccines in real conditions.





A drop not only caused by the Delta variant

Between December 2020 and April 2021, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection was 91%, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s main federal public health agency.

But over the weeks when the Delta variant became dominant, that is, when it was responsible for more than 50% of the cases according to the sequencing, the efficiency fell to 66%.

The authors of the study warn, however, that this decline may not be caused only by the Delta variant, but also by an efficiency eroding over time.

“Although these interim data suggest a moderate reduction in the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing infection, the fact that the reduction in infections remains at two-thirds underscores the continued importance and benefit of vaccination.” write the authors of this work.

Data released Tuesday did not differentiate between the efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine and that of Pfizer-BioNTech’s serum.

The protection of vaccines against severe cases of the disease, hospitalizations and deaths, however, remains high, insist the authorities.