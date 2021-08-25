Intel unveils the guts of the next Core processors

“The biggest evolution of x86 for ten years”: these are the very selling words of the Intel teams during the technical presentation of the next and twelfth generation of “Core” processors during their Architecture Day. A great promise that we will have to keep in the face of a world of chips in turmoil, and an AMD in very good shape… and above all very efficient. In limbo, barely 5 years ago, AMD returned to the fore with its Zen architecture in processors, then in GPUs with RDNA. Entangled in delays and governance concerns, Intel failed to stem AMD’s rise and even lost several power races. Read also: Intel announces Arc, its first GPU dedicated to gamers But since the transition period of former boss Bob Swan, who brought the accounts and some priorities up to date, and especially with the arrival of chip rock star Pat Gelsinger, Intel has been in full swing with announcements. In the torrent of news, roadmaps, performances, etc. he unveiled details of future Core 12 chipse gen, code name “Alder Lake”. Processors that we will find both in small embedded PCs and in large towers gaming. And which work in a way never before seen in the x86 world. Two types of hearts big.LITTLE way

In your hand or in your pocket, you have a device with a “big.LITTLE” type processor. Almost all SoCs integrated into smartphones are organized in the same way: they are equipped with a few high-power CPU “cores” to launch applications and quickly perform difficult tasks (gaming, image editing, etc.). Next to them are low-power cores that take care of less intense operations and run applications in the background. It is this structure, called big.LITTLE, which allows our terminals to last through the day, with low power cores preventing the battery from being consumed by large cores that are certainly efficient, but energetically much less efficient.

If Intel has already tested it in the past in a fairly confidential product – the Lakefield ultramobile chip – and with very little success, this is the first time in its history that it has declined this chip organization to an entire generation of components. But, aware of the limits of Lakefield and the lack of control of the whole, Intel has developed a whole panoply of new logical components.

Efficient Core: to the aid of endurance

Small, but strong: this is how Intel presented its Efficient Core (E-Core), its most efficient core. In a chip like Lakefield, those little hearts were ailing Atoms. In Alder Lake, these are brand new cores called Gracemont, the efficiency level of which is a whole new magnitude. So much so that it is not with the Atom that Intel compares them, but with its architecture of high power Skylake cores, which has long been the success of Intel.

Surprisingly, the new “Efficient Core” is more efficient than Skylake, both in single and multitasking, in energy consumption as in power. In a simple task, it is already more than 40% more efficient at the same energy consumption and consumes 40% less energy at the same performance.

But it is in multicore that these CPU cores really shine, pushing performance to + 80% at the same consumption and consumption to -80% compared to the same level of performance. And that’s without even talking about the space saving: 4 “Gracemont” cores take up the same space on the chip as a single Skylake core.

Core performance: always faster

Intel’s new high performance P-Core is codenamed “Golden Cove”. A single core that succeeds three specialized cores (Sunny Cove for the servers, Willow Cove for the laptops and Cypress Cove for the towers). A “Mister Plus” of x86 hearts whose promises sound like a Daft Punk song: Wider, Deeper, Smarter (to your samplers).

Without going into ultra-complex details that Intel has communicated, we must remember that these high performance cores have more … everything! Whether it’s cache memory, compute units, bit depth processed, etc. The whole chip is thoroughly reviewed and its units are arranged to be more efficient. The whole is supported by a brand new power management unit and a new vector coprocessor very useful in IA type calculations (machine learning in particular).





The three ngultrum (the currency of Bhutan) question is obviously: how to make E-Cores and P-Cores work together effectively? If this poses no problem in the world of smartphones, the world of computing “Windows + x86” and the woes of Lakefield have already dampened some hopes. This, Intel was well aware of it and the engineers therefore developed a new component in charge of the good conduct of this orchestra of hearts.

Thread Director: the conductor of tasks

One of the all too often forgotten elements of the energy success of Apple’s M1 chip is its ability to intelligently analyze the difficulty of the tasks it has to deal with. If the task is large, it goes to the high performance cores, but as soon as it is no longer critical, it will be moved to the low power cores.

This is exactly what Intel has done materially in Alder Lake by developing a brand new unit called ” Thread Director ”. Chip in the chip, the “director of tasks” is a real orchestra who says who does what and when. Far from relying on stupid fixed scenarios, it dynamically manages the assignment of tasks, knows when to move a given task to the right type of core, etc. And most importantly, it does it fast: where a software task planner makes decisions in a few hundred milliseconds, Intel claims that its Thread Director can make a decision in as little as 30 microseconds.

Better still: it can adapt to any type of task by working in concert with the operating system, sometimes the only one able to know what the user needs. The first to take advantage of this very fine communication will be Microsoft. According to a speaker from the Redmond company, the future Edge and some elements of Windows 11 will take full advantage of the Thread Director.

Read also: Windows 11, the ISO of the Preview is available for download, here’s how to install it

To our knowledge, this will be the first time that an OS has known exactly what type of heart is handling which type of task. So far, the programmer (scheduler) had no visibility of the type of task that was being performed on a thread. Copy of memory, loop or calculation, it was impossible for him to know and impossible to predict in such a fine way.

It remains to be seen, however, not only how quickly this conductor will be supported by future operating systems. As well as its real impact on performance and power consumption in an x86 chip.

Brick set and engraving “Intel 7”

As its name suggests, Architecture Day is not Marketing Day: Intel has not unveiled any product, composition, or final frequency of its future chips. For the time being, the giant has contented itself with presenting the energy operating range of its new generation, going from 7W to 125W, or almost all types of computers for the general public as well as for professionals (excluding servers and computers).

But we know that Intel will play a brick game to compose its future products. The chip designer presented an exploded view of his technologies – “IPs” in the jargon, detailing the various logical components such as types of cores (P-Cores, E-Cores), GPU configurations (Xe in 32 or 96 units executions), equipment (management of screens, Thunderbolt, etc.) or types of memory.

In its maximum configuration, Alder Lake will be an SoC of 8 P-Core (capable of managing two tasks each) and 8 E-Core (one task per core) thus displaying a total of 16 cores and 24 simultaneous tasks. Memory controllers can range from low power LPDDR 4x memory to large DDR5-4800. A new PCIe controller of 5e generation makes its appearance as well as an interconnection memory (Compute Fabric) capable of handling an internal data flow of 1TB / s!

Also to discover in video: Also to discover in video:

Another important detail, it is not TSMC but indeed Intel which will engrave its chips according to the process newly named “Intel 7”. Formerly called “10nm SuperFin”, this process was named like this, because although the thinnest part of the transistors is etched in 10nm, the actual density of transistors is equivalent to or even exceeds TSMC’s 7nm processes. The component war is also being played out in the field of communication!

Endless waiting point, as for the ARC GPU we have already told you about: the portfolio of 12 chipse generation “Alder Lake” will be presented in the fall of 2021. Either in perfect synchronization with the advent of Windows 11. What a happy coincidence!