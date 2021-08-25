Janet allows Abu to escape the border police (Recap & Spoilers episode 720)

Un Si Grand Soleil in advance with the detailed summary of episode 720 of August 27, 2021 – Friday, in your daily soap opera, Janet allows Abou to escape the border police while Camille is determined to relieve Levars of a few tickets ..

The detailed summary of episode 719 of Thursday, August 26, 2021 of Un Si Grand Soleil is also online.

Un Si Grand Soleil: Summary and spoilers of episode 720 of Friday, August 27, 2021

Commissioner Becker receives a call from Aline Roux, the IGPN investigator. She informs him of the facts of proven violence of Brigadier Valois on the young Abou. Clement later confirms to Janet that she was right. Dr Lewis wonders about the fate of young Abou, but his case will now be handled by the border police. Janet knows that the young migrant will end up in the detention center and she is shocked. But Abu’s situation is complicated. He does not have a residence permit, and he returned illegally to French territory… And since the police do not know his country of origin, he cannot be deported. Clément informs his partner that Abu can escape prison if he is no longer in the hospital when the border police come to pick him up.

Auditioned, Brigadier Valois is picked up by Commandant Roux who asks him to watch his language. Aline intends to ask for her dismissal from the police during the next administrative commission. The policeman deplores being considered as a culprit and the migrant as a victim. But he knows the inner workings of the police and he thinks he can get away with a blame. However, Commander Roux sent her file to the judge. She would not be surprised if he was indicted for assault and battery by a person responsible for the order. He risks up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros, enough to spoil his great career in the police. Thierry Valois wonders why Commander Roux persists on him, believing that he has only done his job.

Janet examines Abu. His skull wound scar well. Dr Lewis steps out of his role as doctor and informs the young migrant that the border police have received his report and that they can come and pick him up any minute … Janet gives him anti-inflammatories and what to change his bandage … She urges him to leave quickly. Before she leaves, she makes sure Abu has a place to go. The young migrant plans to go to Italy and sell shoes on the beach. Janet asks him to be careful.





Akim and Elise have coffee in the break room. Valentin organizes a drink to support Thierry Valois and invites Elise… But the young woman does not understand how Brigadier Humeau can defend their colleague.

Aline informs Akim that she does not hold any charges against him… She even mentioned in her report the courage he showed by going back on his testimony. Aline Roux wishes him an excellent continuation in his career. Becker assures the young man that he can always count on him.

Thierry then approaches Akim near his home. He assures her that he has not come to take revenge and even better, he claims not to blame him for having thrown him. Thierry thinks that Akim will eventually understand that if he wants to protect society, he will have to learn to get his hands dirty. The police officer believes that this is the only way to make these migrants disgusted by coming to France. Akim is outraged by his speech. But Thierry asks him not to come and complain when France has become an Islamic republic. Akim later confides in Lucille that he does not understand Thierry’s attitude. While Valois makes racist remarks, with him, he is nice. Lucille thinks that Thierry is manipulating him to rally him to his cause.

Kira has decided to support Camille and accompany her to Serge Levars for a barbecue. The teenager also intends to take advantage of the swimming pool. Florent can’t believe that she spends her day with her enemy. The two teenage girls take advantage of the swimming pool, but snub the lawyer a little bit. Camille and Kira have the feeling that Serge has bought a nice house with the money from his shenanigans. Camille confides to her friend that she is afraid that Levars will become her stepfather. The teenager then leaves to cool down in the house. A bit without embarrassment, she helps herself in the fridge and goes around the rooms. Camille then sits in an egg chair in Levars’ office and starts taking selfies. While waiting for Levars to arrive, she turns the chair. Serge opens his safe. He takes documents and money. Camille films him discreetly and sees bundles of banknotes. The teenager who dreams only of her trip to Paris, wants to take some money from the lawyer, convinced that he will not realize it. Kira refuses to follow her on this one.

Violette informs her niece Céline who came to visit her at the hospital that she has given her instructions to Dr. Alphand to know that she does not want to be resuscitated in the event of a future heart attack. Violente knows her days are numbered and wants her niece to respect her decision. Celine accuses the blow, but later in front of Claire, she lets her dismay speak. Her aunt is the only family she has left and she is not ready to be alone. Claire comforts her …

