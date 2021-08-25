Joe Biden confirms US military withdrawal on August 31

The American President has despite everything asked his services to have contingency plans available to postpone the withdrawal “if necessary”.

Objective maintained. Joe Biden confirmed, Tuesday, August 24 during a speech in Washington, the withdrawal of the American army from Afghanistan on August 31, as agreed during an agreement with the Taliban. “We are currently on track to finish on August 31 “ the US mission in Kabul, he said. But respecting this schedule “depends” cooperation with the Taliban to enable “access” To “the airport for evacuees”, had warned the White House in a press release in the preamble to the speech of the American president.



During a virtual summit with his G7 counterparts, the President of the United States has for the moment opposed an end of inadmissibility to the allies of Washington. European leaders in particular urge an extension of the American military presence, in order to allow more time for the evacuations of Afghans considered to be at risk in their own country since the seizure of power by the Taliban.





Joe Biden has asked the Pentagon to have contingency plans available to postpone the withdrawal “if necessary”, spokesperson Jen Psaki added in a statement.

During his speech, the American president also mentioned the threat “growing” an attack by the Islamic State (IS) group against the soldiers and civilians massed at Kabul airport to justify the withdrawal from Kabul. “Every day of operations brings an additional risk for our troops”, said the US president in a televised address, “starting with the serious and growing risk of an attack” of the local ISIS branch in Afghanistan. The group, “a sworn enemy of the Taliban“, he recalled, “seeks to target the airport and attack US and allied forces as well as innocent civilians.”