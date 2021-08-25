Koh-Lanta the legend: naked upon his arrival on the camp, Laurent Maistret panics internet users

the essential

The first episode of “Koh-Lanta the legend” has already been rich in twists and turns: wounded adventurer, first eliminations and first clash on the board.

Here we go again for “Koh-Lanta”! The twentieth season brings together the twenty best candidates in the history of TF1’s adventure game. A dream cast for fans of “Koh-Lanta” whose first episode, broadcast Tuesday evening, was intense and full of surprises under many showers.

As soon as they arrived on the island, men and women were separated. The ten adventurers immediately competed for their immunity test without going through the game of comfort. On the program: “the obstacle course” made up of thirteen obstacles to be overcome on the beach and in the water ballasted with two weights of 5 kg. An event in which the Bitterois Teheiura took a considerable delay because he could not find a bag hidden at the bottom of the water. Young Sam, for whom Teheiura is a hero, wanted to wait for him – even if it meant being eliminated – but was strongly reprimanded by Teheiura.

18th victory for Claude

Finally Claude won the event – his 18th victory in the history of “Koh-Lanta” – followed by Laurent Maistret and Ugo the Catalan. The first two won the right to be immunized on the council. Sam and Freddy arrived last. It must be said that Freddy, who fell in one of the tests, hurt his shoulder and had to be evacuated by boat. The gambling doctor refused to allow him to continue the show. The Northerner had to remain immobilized for seven weeks. Freddy has been replaced by Loïc, ex-candidate of “Koh-Lanta: the 4 Lands”.

After this ordeal, the men returned to their camp to settle down, build their hut, find the water point and firewood. Laurent Maistret did not hesitate to make himself comfortable in the simplest device forcing the production to blur his genitals and buttocks. A sequence that made many Internet users react.

laurent in koh-lanta he is too handsome wshhhhh – nau ‘? (@nauemyqlf) August 24, 2021

Laurent he’s been here for 10 minutes and he’s already naked like a worm #Koh Lanta

– almostghostlyrry (@almostghostlyy) August 24, 2021

Laurent is already at ease, he gets naked ud83d ude33 ud83d ude33 ud83d ude33 ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 #Koh Lanta – Manon u2122 u2764 ufe0f (@ GouverneurMano1) August 24, 2021

On the other hand Laurent if he passes all the episodes shirtless he will raise the direct audience #Koh Lanta – mimi (@Emiliesmn) August 24, 2021

Laurent it is serious to go to the room…. The fucking pecs ud83d udc40 ud83d udc40 ud83d udc40 ud83d udc40 mama !!!! Stay naked there #Koh Lanta – Carolina Pedrerol (@BeExtravaganza) August 24, 2021

For their part, while the men competed in their first event, the women were able to build their huts in a friendly atmosphere. For their immunity test, they too had to cross obstacles in mud and mud, retrieve ropes, hang them on a grapple to retrieve three pucks several meters away from their firing point. Coumba was the strongest with Alix: the two women won the right to be protected from votes the same evening for the council. Clémentine and Alexandra arrived last.

“The strategic advantage”

On the board, the two winners Claude and Coumba obtained a “strategic advantage”: the right to offer the candidate of their choice from the opposing team to vote twice. At the end of the vote, Ugo was eliminated on the men’s side. The Catalan admitted not having “been strategic enough, not having communicated enough. Among the votes against him, there was that of Phil who explained his vote because Ugo had voted against him in … 2012. A resentment criticized by many Internet users.

In women, after a close recount between Ariégoise Clémence and Karima, Karima was eliminated. The strong character candidate has settled accounts with Candice and Cindy thus offering the first cash of the season of “Koh-Lanta the legend”.

At the very end of the episode, viewers and their two eliminated candidates were able to see a panel where it was written: “The choice is yours …” What to sow doubt for the next episode next Tuesday!