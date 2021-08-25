Ligue 1 – Nice-OM incidents: An anti-projectile net soon installed at the Allianz Riviera

An anti-projectile net will soon be installed at the Allianz Riviera. Pulleys had been installed on the roof of the stadium as part of tests, in order to complete a file jointly assembled for months by NES (Nice Eco Stadium) and OGC Nice, the Ligue 1 club of the riviera. After the serious incidents on Sunday during the derby of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between Nice and Marseille, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes had called for the installation of such a device, just like Jean-Pierre Rivère, the president of the OGCN .

The processing of such an application for a building permit would take a maximum of two months. According to NES, the establishment of the net, as soon as the green light from the administration, would be quite fast. The anchoring, adjustments and final tests would take two weeks. The goal of the manager of the enclosure of Nice is for this net 70 meters wide and 16 high to be deployed in front of the south turn of the Allianz Riviera for the Nice-Montpellier match on November 7.

League 1

On Sunday, the match between Nice and Olympique de Marseille was definitively interrupted in the 78th minute of the game, after the Olympian playmaker, Dimitri Payet, who was about to take a corner, was the target of the supporters ultras from Nice. Hit in the back by a plastic water bottle, Payet returned the projectile to the audience. It was then that a few dozen Nice supporters invaded the lawn, causing a general fight between supporters, players from both teams and members of the management of the two clubs. The disciplinary committee of the LFP is due to look into these incidents on Wednesday, with representatives of the two clubs.

