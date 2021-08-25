Lionel Messi wanted to recruit Cristian Romero from FC Barcelona

Sergio Agüero is not the only one to have been taken on the wrong foot by the free start of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Moreover, La Pulga would have requested the arrival of Argentine defender Cristian Romero at FC Barcelona, ​​before he was transferred to Tottenham this summer from Atalanta Bergamo. In an interview with AM 550 radio, the former DEA reacted to the special request of his team-mate in the selection, with whom he won the Copa América last July, before wishing good luck to his compatriots at PSG.





What follows after this advertisement

“That Messi considers me a teammate, that he wanted to take me to Barcelona is something impressive. It’s crazy the team that PSG put together, I’m a little sad about the way Leo left Barcelona, ​​I was doing it for life there. I wish him the best, he is an excellent person and I hope he can win everything with the other Argentines who are there […] I am grateful to Messi and everything I have shared with him and the whole national team. In the band, the first day, they made me feel like I had been there for years, these things mark the kind of band they are ”, he said at the microphone of Uruguayan radio.