Lionel sets the institute on fire, Eliott trapped / Solal not admitted to the competition – Here everything begins August 27, 2021 (episode 215) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins in advance episode 215 broadcast on Friday, August 27, 2021 (TF1). Kelly and Ambre are admitted to the competition. Solal is refused but he comforts himself with Celia. Naël will be able to stay with Rose and Antoine. Lionel is ill and commits a fire (inadvertently?) At the institute.



Teyssier will announce the list of 20 candidates selected for the 1st year of the Auguste Armand Institute. In 1st position, we find Jasmine. Also taken are Tom, Deva, Amber and Kelly. Solal is eliminated.

Rose takes care of Naël early in the morning, she confesses to Antoine that she feels bad for being wrong about Léna. Antoine is afraid that Rose will become too attached to Naël compared to Tess. He is worried.

Rose is well aware that she is not Naël’s mother, she does not want to keep him… just to find her real mother. Rose does not appreciate that Antoine doubts that she is able to handle the situation.

Laetitia is proud of her daughter Kelly who is entering the 1st year of the Auguste Armand Institute. She considers her daughter to be a fighter.

Kelly announces to Lionel that she is taken in the competition. She thanks him for helping her. She feels that Lionel is elsewhere. He tells her that he has some issues with his family.

Amber finds it hard to be happy that Solal is not taken. They say I love you.

Rose and Antoine summoned the ASE to take care of Naël: she will try to find him a foster family during the investigation. Antoine suggests to the social worker to keep Naël for a few more days so that he is not tossed around in different families. Rose is pleasantly surprised by Antoine’s proposal. It’s okay, Naël can stay.

Charlene congratulates Tom on accepting the competition… they hug each other. Louis arrives, he is jealous.





The 1st year candidates take the photos for the wall of the institute. Mehdi, Hortense and Eliott observe the newcomers.

Eliott wants to fix things with Lionel… Lionel is ready to come to blows. Greg intervenes and wants to speak… but Lionel rejects him.

Here everything begins in advance episode 215 of August 27, 2021: Teyssier and Kelly the hatchet is buried

Zoe (Lionel’s sister) arrives at the institute: she believes that he should have come to the cemetery the day before. Zoe tells her that he doesn’t have a monopoly on sadness… she explains to him that she needs to share this with him. Lionel doesn’t want to know anything.







Celia brought Solal back to the salt marshes by making cocktails. Solal thinks he was too sure of himself for the contest.

Solal is remaking the film of what he could have done better for the tests but also for Célia.

Solal kisses Celia and she kisses him back.

Lionel lights a candle at the institute and sets a rag on fire and then it falls into a trash can and everything catches fire… Lionel looks at the fire without running away. The fire detector goes off… Eliott arrives in the room and tries to see if there is someone… .and he falls while suffocating (Lionel seems to leave from another side).

Teyssier tells Kelly he’s rarely impressed. He believes that she has c ***** and talent, 2 essential qualities to be a chef. He tells her that she deserved her place.

