Lloris finally expresses himself and expresses a heavy regret

Zapping Foot National Ligue 1: schedule of matches broadcast on Amazon Prime

Two months after the elimination, Hugo Lloris speaks. While other members of the France team have already returned to the elimination of the Blues in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 against Switzerland, the goalkeeper and captain of the Tricolores also spoke in L’Equipe and expressed a heavy regret concerning this elimination and this competition, assuring that this Euro 2020, “it is first and foremost the story of a badly managed match”. For Lloris, the match against Switzerland slipped in the last ten minutes and it is the enormous regret of this tournament.

“The regret we had at the end of the match is the same today: the last ten minutes. It was in our hands, that’s why it hurts even more. Nobody saw it coming. . At 3-1, the match must stay at 3-1. An elimination in the eighth, that was far from our objectives. There were good things: we came out first of the most difficult group, where we left energy and players, especially our left-backs. (…) Afterwards, once again, we should have managed it in another way (against Switzerland). you have to go looking for faults, keep the ball on the sides, things like that, even if we can not stop playing “, then entrusted the goalkeeper of the Blues and Tottenham, who will therefore have taken time to return on this match, but whose regrets are similar to those of his teammates after this terrible elimination in the round of 16 of a competition finally won by Italy against England.



