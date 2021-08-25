Louan, the teenager who imitates the news, guest of Samuel Étienne in his morning

This Monday, August 23, the presenter of “Questions for a champion” announced “to be delighted to welcome” the teenager in the morning of Franceinfo on Wednesday, September 1. “Just do not steal my place too quickly, I still have a few years to contribute,” joked the journalist.

UNUSUAL – This is called getting noticed. Since the publication on Twitter, this Saturday, August 21, of a video in which he perfectly imitates a news flash, a 13-year-old boy named Louan has panicked the web, including TV host Samuel Étienne.

“Hat. I’m going to stay on vacation, ”commented Laurent Delahousse, legend of the Rouennais video. ″People congratulate me, give me advice. That makes me very happy. But it feels a little weird overnight, I admit it’s difficult to manage ”, the boy told France Bleu..

Posted to Twitter over the weekend, the video has been viewed no less than 1.3 million times as of this writing. Lasting less than two minutes, it features Louan in front of the camera, looking serious, reciting, word for word, the headlines of a television newscast. Eyes narrowed to read the teleprompter with its imaginary cards in the hands, passing through the laying on the table: everything is there.

“Since I was little, I have been a fan of current affairs. I look at all the newspapers of TF1 and Franceinfo in particular. I love knowing what’s going on in the world ”, continues the teenager, still at the microphone of France Bleu. He is passionate about journalism. He says he performs this kind of news flash very often at home.

As the name of his Twitter account suggests, he is “passionate about Franceinfo”. “I like this continuous channel and the way it’s presented, in the open space. We see the management and the journalists behind the set and if there is important information we know immediately ”, specifies Louan in the columns of Paris-Normandy.





As evidenced by Louan’s tweets, the latter closely follows the morning news of the news channel. On Twitter, he regularly greets journalists, congratulates them, thanks them and also welcomes “new faces”, as was the case on August 10, with the arrival of Marine Demazure on the air of France 3 Alsace.