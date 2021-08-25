Maestro Solenne is very uneasy by revealing what she intends to do with her earnings …

Since 2007, the program “Don’t forget the lyrics” has been a hit on France 2. In this program presented by Nagui, several candidates are invited to sing in karaoke… and must simply continue the lyrics of a song when the voice of the artist in question is cut off. In each round, a candidate can pocket € 20,000 and his ascent does not stop as long as he continues to find the right lyrics to the songs …

This Monday, August 23, 2021, the program was back on France 2 with two new episodes. The opportunity for viewers to find Solenne, the new Maestro of the game show who has just succeeded Alexandra who has just been defeated and Tiffany who had greatly annoyed Internet users. And as tradition dictates, Nagui asked the new champion what she planned to do with her winnings. Something to cause a slight discomfort on the set …





“My beautician is going to be disgusted”

Honestly, the young woman confessed to Nagui wanting to have full waxing. “My beautician will be disgusted but if I earn 20,000 euros, I will do permanent hair removal! “ launched the volunteer firefighter who is in a relationship with a certain Sébastien before adding that it was “super boring”. A bit embarrassed by this intimate response, Nagui then followed up with a daring joke, he who is known to tease the candidates with salacious jokes. “Yes, it’s your firefighter side, you have to clear the brush at some point!” he replied.

“Yes, and I’ll save time!”, continued Solenne before concluding: “Besides, it would save me a bit of money too.” Good news, the young woman defeated her opponent Graziella and won her second silver microphone.

Eleanor de la Fontaine