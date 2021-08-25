Marcela Iacub: her confidences about her summer spent in a psychiatric hospital

Guest of the Grosses Têtes on Monday 23 August for the return of the program on RTL, Marcela Iacub told Laurent Ruquier about her vacation. And the destination was amazing to say the least.

It’s back to school for Big Heads. Monday, August 23, Laurent Ruquier returned with fanfare on RTL with his merry band to humorously discuss current affairs. It is also an opportunity for everyone to tell about their holidays, like Marcela Iacub who revealed the strange destination where she spent her summer: in a psychiatric hospital. The writer has indeed confided to having been several weeks in Switzerland in an institute, and this on the advice of her psychiatrist. “It’s therapeutic”, she clarified, while her companions joked about her confidence.

As one of the Big Heads pointed out to her that she had “the means” to pay for a short stay in Switzerland in such an establishment, Marcela Iacub bluntly blurted out that it is “the security that paid”, specifying that it is above all “a place where we let you sleep”. An astonishing revelation from the essayist who joined the gang of Laurent Ruquier in 2014, and who did not fail to joke about this vacation away from the sunny beaches that one imagines at this time of year.

Who is Marcela Iacub?

Born in Argentina in 1964, Marcela Iacub is a researcher, jurist and essayist known in particular for her defense of ideas against feminism in her works, her theories on the emancipation of women and the analysis of the impact on public opinion. She was discovered by the general public in 2013 when she published Beauty and Beast, inspired by her relationship with Dominique Strauss-Khan, maintained from January to August 2012. If she does not directly name the politician accused of sexual assault in 2011 in her book, where she depicts him as a “to be double, half-man, half-pig”, she revealed her identity in an interview, particularly arousing heated controversy for having published in Release previously favorable articles without mentioning their relationship. Dominique Strauss-Khan him, had called his work“abomination”, and expressed his “disgust” in front of what he considered to be “the behavior of a woman who seduces to write a book, taking advantage of romantic feelings to exploit them financially”.

