Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet the holidays begin after a long separation

During their family reunion at Cap Ferret, Guillaume Canet gave his all to make up for lost time with Marion Cotillard and their children, Marcel, 10, and Louise, 4. Lately he has been very busy and has not been able to take advantage of his small family.

Time flies so quickly, and their job “monopolizes them so much”, reports the magazine Here, which immortalized their stay in the southwest where they have their habits.

Great family photos have been posted. The two stars love each other as on the first day. But that does not erase some difficulties related to daily life and their profession as an actor.

“It’s not easy to be good parents,” said the actor-director in Nice-Matin.

His opinion is shared by the woman of his life.





“There are plenty of times when I feel guilty towards my children, but like all mothers, not just actresses,” she said in Madame Figaro, saying she was very careful to “preserve the family unit ”.

The attractive brunette, however, admits that it happens that the profession “encroaches on this private sanctuary”.

For their stay in the south of France where they have a house, Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard took with them the nanny “in their luggage so that they could breathe a but”, but as Guillaume Canet specifies ” fundamentally to make up for lost time ”.

In particular, he shared many activities with his son.

