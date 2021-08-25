Market: Chinese authorities suspend more than 40 IPO projects

(BFM Bourse) – Beijing is further tightening its supervision of the financial sector and has announced that it has blocked around 40 IPO procedures in Shanghai and, above all, in Shenzhen.

The Chinese authorities’ turn of the screw against the financial sector never ends. After targeting the technological giants and their use of data, then those related to video games and, most recently, the private education sector, Beijing now has financial intermediaries in its sights.

The operators of the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges have thus announced, via official notices, that they have suspended more than 40 introductory projects while an investigation was opened by the Chinese Securities Market Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on several intermediaries. involved in these operations. In the sights of the authorities, Tian Yuan Law Firm (Beijing-based law firm), China Dragon Securities (Lanzhou-based broker) and CAREA Assets Appraisal.





In detail, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has interrupted more than 30 projects, including that of the marketing of the semiconductor subsidiary of the BYD group, on August 18, specify these documents consulted by Reuters, while that of Shanghai did the same for eight planned entries into the STAR market, which specializes in high-tech companies.

Beijing’s new “zero tolerance”

These signs of tightening supervision of IPO projects are therefore part of the context of the tightening of the regulatory framework in several major sectors of the Chinese economy. Beijing again announced on Monday the strengthening of the control of chartered accountants with the stated aim of combating financial fraud, by displaying its “zero tolerance” in the matter.

Last Wednesday, Xi Jinping’s proposal for a “common prosperity” plan aimed at better redistribution of income also caused the heaviest daily drop in French luxury goods in 2021.

The Chinese stock markets are also paying the price for these multiple turns of the screw, the main local indices showing negative performances since January 1 (-0.1% for the SSE Composite Index – the benchmark index in Shanghai and -7 , 5% for the Hang Seng in Hong Kong at the close of Friday, against + 19.4% for the CAC).

