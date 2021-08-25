McCain announces € 17 million investment on the Béthune site

All smiles on her arrival at the McCain plant in Béthune on Tuesday morning, the Minister of Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher came to participate in the announcement of a good news for the territory of Bethune, a few months after the closure of Bridgestone.

“For a city of this size, it’s considerable. “

During his visit, McCain executives announced an investment of 17 million euros in the Bethune site, which has 227 employees. ” For a city of this size, it is considerable », Rejoiced the Minister, who was able to discover the operation of the plant, from the reception of the potatoes to the packaging of the frozen product.

It is exactly to modernize this last step that the Canadian group, which also has a factory in Harnes, puts such an envelope on the table.

The Minister of Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, visited the McCain site in Béthune on Tuesday morning before the leaders present their objectives and their investments. PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

To increase production speed

” The investment will allow a modernization of our packaging unit, which will increase our production speed and our competitiveness. We will improve six packaging lines and put in place more modern equipment and optical sorting », Announced Erwin Pardon, President McCain Europe, also present in the Bethun factory this Tuesday morning. Another desired benefit, the project should make workstations more ergonomic.

McCain Béthune will improve its packaging unit. PHOTO SEVERINE COURBE – VDNPQR

New installations that will require extension of an existing building on the site located rue du Beaumarais. Everything should be finalized by December 2022.

The producer of frozen fries has now invested a total of 125 million euros in five years in its three French factories, ” and we will continue to modernize them », Assures Erwin Pardon. The investment on the Bethun site is “ the first in a series Which will be deployed by 2026.





No job creation

Confidence in the territory widely welcomed by Agnès Pannier-Runacher following her visit. ” It is the perfect illustration of how industry in France can develop, modernize and contribute to the ecological transition. This project shows the confidence that foreign investors place in French industrial sites », Welcomed the Minister of Industry.

The announcement of such an investment gave hope for job creation. This will not be the case, since the new facilities will eventually replace the current packaging unit. The Bethune site should therefore not need additional staff.

Organic fries and reduction of CO2 emissions The McCain factory in Béthune never sleeps. It produces fries and frozen potatoes all year round, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Every day, it receives around 30 trucks of potatoes, from more than 800 producers, the vast majority of whom are Hauts-de-France. Organic fries made in Béthune One of its peculiarities today is to be the only European site for processing organic potatoes for the production of French fries and flakes. McCain’s new organic range is produced entirely on rue du Beaumarais. The Canadian group has also set targets for its production to be more sustainable. ” We have made very strong commitments for 2025-2030 in favor of the environment. This means, for example, reducing our CO2 emissions by 50% before 2030 », Announces Erwin Pardon, who indicates that the group is also working on 100% recyclable packaging.