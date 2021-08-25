McCain invests 17 million euros in its Béthune plant

The Canadian fries giant wants to modernize its Béthune plant in Pas-de-Calais to produce new packaging more suited to mass distribution.

The Canadian giant specializing in frozen potato products McCain Foods announced on Tuesday that it would invest 17 million euros in its Béthune plant (Pas-de-Calais) in order to “strengthen its competitiveness”.

This sum, which is a continuation of the 125 million euros already invested for five years in France, should make it possible “to continue the modernization of the site, to create a new packaging line” and to set up “a new packaging for French fries, more suitable for mass distribution “, according to a press release issued by McCain Foods.

“This investment of 17 million euros in Béthune is the first in a series that will be deployed by McCain by 2026” in order to evolve towards “more modern and sustainable industrial production”, underlines Erwin Pardon, president of McCain Europe, in this press release.

The Minister for Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher visited the Béthune site on Tuesday morning, a city hard hit by the closure of the Bridgestone tire plant, which employed nearly 900 people.





According to the company’s press release, the minister welcomed “the investment of a family group of international scope (…) which thus consolidates its long-standing presence in our country and more particularly in the Pas-de- Calais “. For Agnès Pannier-Runacher, this announcement “results from the industrial attractiveness policy led by the government”.

In Bethune, where it has been established since 1986, McCain employs nearly 230 people, for two production lines, one for frozen fries, the other for dehydrated potato flakes.

Founded in 1957 in Canada, McCain established itself in France in 1981. The country is now its largest market in Europe and is home to three of its six factories on the continent, two in Pas-de-Calais and one in the Marl. The frozen french fries giant buys one million tonnes of potatoes per year in France, from more than 850 farmers, according to the press release.