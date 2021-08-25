Meghan and Harry: this colossal number of lost followers in a single year!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost a very large number of subscribers on their official Instagram account, as revealed by the Daily Mail on Monday, August 23.

They are not unanimous. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the royal family. The news had the effect of a real bomb on the British. A few months later, they moved to the United States and they have been reveling ever since. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, they did not hesitate to be very transparent and the interview made a lot of talk about her. Have these decisions had a effect on their popularity ? According to information published by the Daily Mail on Monday, August 23, the royal couple lost a colossal number of subscribers on Instagram. “700,000 people have stopped following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account in the past year“, media reports. This news may not be very popular with those mainly concerned since, for their part, the popularity of the Cambridge has continued to increase. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now have 13 million followers on the same platform – gaining 1 million new royal fans in 12 months “, specifies the tabloid. Will the Sussexes manage to reverse the trend?

The queen steps up to the crenel. Since leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been constantly the center of attention. If they wished abandon their status as senior members of the royal family to devote themselves to their own personal projects, this decision was not unanimous. While they attacked the Windsors several times, accusing them in particular of racism, it seems that Elizabeth II decided to retaliate. “The Queen is exasperated by the behavior of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry“, first indicated the Daily Mail. Thus, she would have taken a radical decision: “She adasked his advisers to to get closer defamation experts after repeated attacks “, can we then read. Additionally, Prince William’s brother recently revealed that he will be releasing his memoir next year. A drop of water that broke the camel’s back. “If someone were named in the book and directly accused of something, it could be defamation and also violate their rights to private family life “, explained an expert in the media columns. There is no doubt that the Queen of England will not hesitate to react if her grandson makes inappropriate remarks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: what are their new projects?

It is far from criticism and media coverage that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dedicated to the next chapter they want to start. As the magazine revealed People last August 18, they are “ready to enter the era of visibility“, said Omid Scobie, the author of the biography Finding Freedom who is close to the couple. An important step for the royal couple who are “really excited to start this new phase. They are a couple who do very well in these moments of human interaction. They must be on the ground “, he then clarified. In order to achieve this, the Sussexes signed an agreement with Netflix a few months ago to produce series and documentaries for the platform. Will these allow them to regain their popularity?

