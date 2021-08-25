Mélanie Page announces her “new adventure”, Nagui sends her a message of love that is too cute

This Monday, August 23, Mélanie Page announced her new project through a publication on her Instagram account. Nagui did not fail to react by sending him a magnificent declaration of love …
For more than 20 years, Nagui and Melanie Page spin the perfect love. Their relationship began in 2000, when the presenter of Everyone wants to take its place is having a party at his house. His current companion was one of the guests, love at first sight was immediate. “We played the Taboo game, it was good kid. Even though I was seduced, I was not at all ready to get into a relationship, especially since he had, say, a certain reputation. I didn’t want it to be easy“, explained the 44-year-old actress in an interview for Paris Match. Since then, their relationship has been in good shape and the two lovebirds do not hesitate to tease each other on the television sets.
Mélanie Page boosted by Nagui? She denies!
With already a brilliant career as an actress to her credit, Melanie Page is very active on social networks and does not hesitate to share her daily life with her entire community. We will find her in season 2 of The school of life, series produced by his dear and tender. Moreover, the actress who had been the victim of a rumor according to which she would have been boosted by her husband. Roxane, Adrien and Annabel Fam’s mom admitted “to have heard beforehand” of the series, but assured that the father of her children is not the reason why she was selected to play the role of Sandrine Joubert, a math teacher on the screen.
Nagui and Mélanie, more in love than ever
“We are never in the spirit of ‘piston’ etc. The casting director called me to take the test. There was talk of playing a mom in just one episode“, said the one who has “finally been chosen” to put yourself in the shoes of a more important character than initially planned. “I didn’t want to disappoint”, explained Mélanie Page. With our colleagues from TV star, the 45-year-old actress made it clear that “Nagui came on the sets, but not on the days when [elle] played[t]”. This August 23, the one who is more and more active on Instagram, with already more than 17,000 subscribers, announced her “new adventure” by posting a photo of her, probably a few seconds after getting out of the water, but already a new project under the arms. “Between vacation and back to school … between swimming and work … I hesitate between the blue of the sky and the blue of the stabilo … come on! You have to learn your text! #nouvelleaventure #bientotlesrepetitions #blackcomedy #theatredusplendid #happyetchanceuse“, she wrote. Obviously, Mélanie Page is already preparing her next play, an adaptation of Black comedy by Peter Shaffer. But the cutest thing about this post is undoubtedly Nagui’s loving comment: “So proud of you my love ❤️“, he addressed to his wife.” And the latter did not fail to return the declaration to him by answering: “and vice versa ❤️“. Too much feelings !