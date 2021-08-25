Mercato: Longoria takes revenge on Galtier, he convinced this former crack of OGC Nice!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: tops, flops, future … the results of the 2020-2021 season

The incidents that marked the match between OM and OGC Nice on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera are still in everyone’s mind. The two clubs also have an appointment this evening before the disciplinary committee of the LFP to know some of their penalties.

Pending the verdict, Pablo Longoria continues to work on recruitment. The president of OM could hit the mark for a new recruit: Adam Ounas (24 years old). Foot Mercato ensures that the Marseille club has relaunched the track leading to the old wisp of OGC Nice around a loan with a non-compulsory purchase option.

If the negotiations could be complex given that Naples wants to extend the Fennec contract (June 2022), the former player of the Girondins de Bordeaux has already exchanged with Jorge Sampaoli and wishes to evolve at OM this season. Luciano Spalletti, who is counting on Ounas for his new Serie A adventure, could have the last word.

⚪🔵 As announced by @SaberDesfa, OM want Ounas (this is seriously discussing) and above all the player seems to be 100% ready to come to Marseille. A case that would have been triggered late but a hoped-for rapid outcome.

– Thomas Bonnavent (@TBonnavent) August 24, 2021