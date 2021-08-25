Mercato | Mercato – OM: Lirola’s huge admission behind the scenes of his return!

Foot – Mercato – OM

Pablo Longoria had to fight hard, but he managed to complete the return of Pol Lirola on Monday. Asked about his repatriation to OM, the Spanish right-back admitted that he had had other offers, but that he only had eyes for Marseille.





Pol Lirola will have had to wait several weeks, but he is finally back toOM. After long negotiations with the Fiorentina, Pablo Longoria formalized the repatriation of Pol Lirola this Monday. And yet, the Spanish right-back could have slipped through the fingers of the president of theOM. Indeed, as Pol Lirola confessed, he had several offers, but he only wanted theOM.

“There were other offers, but I did not listen to them”