Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer

The two leaders of the Rolling Stones paid tribute to the musician, who died this Tuesday, August 24 in London at the age of 80.

The Rolling Stones have lost their drummer. Charlie Watts, member of the British group since 1963, died this Tuesday, August 24 in London at the age of 80. If his longtime acolytes have not yet spoken since the announcement of his death, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards paid him a sober tribute, without words, on social networks.

Mick Jagger shared an image showing a laughing Charlie Watts, sitting in front of his drums. A photo taken in January 2010 in Switzerland, according to the BBC.

Keith Richard posted a photo of Charlie Watts’ drums, a “closed” sign hanging on the instrument.





Medical intervention

Charlie Watts, who turned 80 in June, is considered “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”. Since the announcement of his death, the artist has received tributes from big names in the music industry, from Paul McCartney to Brian Wilson to Joan Jett.

A spokesperson for the drummer announced in early August that he would not participate in the group’s American tour, scheduled for the fall, for medical reasons. “Charlie has undergone a successful operation,” but his doctors believe he needs rest, he said at the time, without further clarification.