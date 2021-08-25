Microsoft Teams introduces new meeting controls

The Microsoft Teams collaboration platform will soon benefit from improved AI-powered text search and more controls for presenters when using Teams break rooms. While the US giant has spent the past year aligning Teams with user needs in times of crisis, it continues its efforts to refine key features, such as break rooms.

This feature arrived in December and allows meeting planners to divide participants into small discussion groups for brainstorming. Note that Teams’ competitor, Zoom, has a similar function. While meeting organizers already had the ability to create and manage meeting rooms, Microsoft is adding a new control that allows them to delegate control of meeting rooms to specific presenters. Enough to erect these presenters into “managers”.

“By taking control of the break room management panel, designated presenters will be allowed to perform break room operations as a meeting manager or organizer, as well as join rooms as a meeting room manager. pause, ”Microsoft said in a message from the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. The feature is expected to roll out globally to the Teams desktop in September, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Lighten the workload of meeting planners

Presenters will be able to add and remove rooms, assign users to rooms, set meeting times, make announcements, recreate rooms, and adjust various settings. This should ease the burden on the official Teams organizers. Previously, they had to manage meetings that otherwise could be offloaded to presenters, who may need more freedom to organize their own meetings in the short term. This solution should also be practical for any large organization with a hierarchy of roles with shared responsibilities, but different goals and deadlines.





Microsoft is also working to improve search within Teams through a new search results page, which is expected to roll out globally in November. “A new search experience in Teams will make finding messages, people, replies and files faster and more intuitive,” the company says on its roadmap. “A revamped search results page provides better context and faster results, with AI-powered relevance based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. “

For Microsoft 365 Education customers, Microsoft has also enabled the ability for educators to create group assignments. This is for teachers who create group assignments among, say, four students, allowing them to grade students as a group all at once, rather than having to grade each individual separately. This request was very popular, with 1,321 votes on the Teams user comment pages. Updated details are available on the Microsoft support page for this feature. Teachers always have the option of individually marking students in a group.

To support the ongoing hybrid working arrangements, Microsoft earlier this month acquired eCDN provider Peer5 to boost live video streaming in Teams.

Source: ZDNet.com