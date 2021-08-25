Microsoft Windows Server 2022 is finally available to the general public

Without much ado, Microsoft began making its next version of Windows Server, known as Windows Server 2022, available to mainstream users. Windows Server 2022, which Microsoft has been developing for over a year, is an LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) release and includes several new features.

Windows Server 2022 is available in Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter: Azure Edition now, for customers on the Volume Licensing Service Center. Images of Server 2022 are also available in Azure, as well as on the Product Assessment Center and the Visual Studio site.

Microsoft quietly updated its Windows Server 2022 lifecycle documentation page on August 18, indicating that the product support cycle started on that date. General product support will end on October 13, 2026, and extended support on October 14, 2031.

Microsoft relies on longer support

Microsoft says that in the future, the company will only release LTSC versions of Windows Server, and more Semi-Annual Channel versions. These LTSC server versions will be supported for 10 years, including five years for traditional versions and five years for extended versions. Microsoft plans to release new versions of Windows Server every two to three years. Earlier this year, the company released a list of some of the new features that will be part of Windows Server 2022.





According to Microsoft, Windows Server 2022 users will be able to:

apply advanced multi-layered threat protection easily enabled with the secured-core server;

Secure connectivity to critical business resources with an additional layer of security during transport, including HTTPS and TLS 1.3 support enabled by default;

manage Windows Server on-premises with Azure Arc;

benefit from better management of virtual machines with the latest version of Windows Admin Center;

migrate file servers from your premises to Azure using the new scenario supported by Storage Migration Service;

improve deployment of containerized applications with smaller image size, for faster download and simplified network policy implementation;

update .NET applications with the new containerization tool in Windows Admin Center.

Microsoft has scheduled a Windows Server Summit virtual event for September 16. The staff of the American giant announces that it will provide on this occasion the first in-depth public demonstration of the product.

Source: ZDNet.com