Mike Maignan (ex-LOSC) makes successful Serie A debut

Recruited by AC Milan in the offseason, Mike Maignan did not take long before showing his talents in his new championship. Established in Genoa against Sampdoria, his exploits notably allowed AC Milan to start with a victory (0-1).

After winning the championship with LOSC, Mike Maignan flew to the Euro, then to his new destination AC Milan. With the guarantee of succeeding Gianluigi Donnarumma, now at PSG, in the goals of Rossoneri, Mike Maignan It was not long before he showed himself in his best form during the first friendlies. Established in the cages for the first day, the French international excelled by showing his qualities as a complete goalkeeper. His long-footed game brings the one and only goal of Brahim Diaz of the meeting and the goalkeeper has been able to be solid on his line on several occasions to keep his clean sheets and this, since the beginning of his appearances with the Lombard club.





His trainer Stephano Pioli has already praised his qualities at a press conference : “I like his mentality and his desire to learn. He wanted to have a good game for his first. I really appreciate his ability to alternate between short and long play. This gives a new possibility of play if the adversary comes to seek us high. He must be lucid and able to find the right solutions according to the moments of a match. Today, I really appreciated his choices. I am happy with the way he works. He is an available, curious, determined and very strong guardian. “