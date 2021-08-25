Moderna’s sales director in favor of a recall every year for the most fragile

More

    The commercial director of Moderna laboratories, defended on BFMTV Tuesday evening the idea of ​​a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for the most fragile people.

    Asked whether it was necessary for the population to be vaccinated against the virus every year, Corrine Le Goff replied that it would “depend on how the virus will continue to evolve”.


    Are child immunization data available “at the end of the year”?

    However, she admitted, “there is a scenario in which the virus continues to evolve and the level of transmissibility is increasingly important. And in that case, we can consider a booster every year. , like the vaccine against influenza “, defended the commercial director of the laboratory at the origin of one of the messenger RNA sera.

    “For people who are immunosuppressed or older, it is important to be as protected as possible,” she continued on the air. As for the issue of vaccination of children 12 and under, Corinne Le Goff said she hoped “to have data from the ongoing clinical trial” at the end of the year “2021.

