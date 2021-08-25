more relevant ratings depending on the country and device

Google has announced that the ratings of applications on the Play Store will soon be adapted depending on the country, but also on the device used.

The Google Play Store is arguably the number one Android app store in the world – and it’s not without its problems. However, given its global aspect, Google has so far not sought to personalize the experience from country to country. Apart from a few editorial choices making it possible, for example, to highlight French banks or newspaper applications, all users of the Play Store have access to the same information.





Concretely, if you are a Brazilian user of an Android smartphone, the Frandroid application will always be rated 4.3 stars out of 5 on the Google application store. And this even if you don’t read French.

It is precisely in order to offer a slightly more personalized experience of its store that Google announced on Monday a small overhaul of the Play Store. From now on, the ratings and comments left by users for each application will be personalized based on several criteria. Thus, from next November, the notes displayed will be based on the country. Thus, the rating of an application in France may be different from the rating of this same application in the United States.

Notes depending on the device used

But Google does not intend to stop there in offering more personalized applications for each user. From the start of next year, ratings and comments will also be displayed based on the devices used. Thus, users will be able to see different ratings for an application depending on whether they are using a smartphone, a tablet, a computer running Chrome OS, a connected watch or Android Auto. It must be said that the Play Store is now at the center of Google’s application ecosystem, for smartphones as well as for Chromebooks or connected watches. According to Google, “This will allow users to have a better feeling of the experience they can expect for the device they are using”.

For their part, developers will have detailed access to the different ratings received by their application on these different countries, but also depending on the platform. This detail can be found directly on the Google Play console.