More than half of people with hypertension worldwide go untreated

According to the authors of a study in “The Lancet”, more than 8.5 million deaths worldwide each year are directly linked to high blood pressure.

The alert concerns more than 700 million people around the world. According to a study published Tuesday, August 24 and funded by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of people with hypertension in the world do not take treatment, which puts them at risk of serious cardiovascular problems.

According to this study (in English) conducted by Imperial College London and published in the journal The Lancet, more than 8.5 million deaths worldwide each year are directly related to high blood pressure. Acting on this parameter could make it possible to reduce by 20 to 25% the number of heart attacks and by 35 to 40% that of cerebrovascular accidents, judge its authors.

In addition to the 720 million people who do not take treatment, the study shows that the number of people with hypertension in the world has doubled in 30 years, from 650 million in 1990 to 1.28 billion in 2019. “High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of heart, brain and kidney disease, and is one of the leading causes of death and disease worldwide.”, recalls the WHO in a press release on Wednesday,





At the same time as the publication of this study, the WHO is publishing new recommendations for better diagnosing and treating hypertension. In addition to these recommendations for caregivers, the organization also discusses the importance of healthy living. To treat or prevent hypertension, you need to eat less salt and more fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly, avoid tobacco and reduce your alcohol consumption.