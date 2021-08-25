Morocco denounces “unjustified” decision by Algeria which severed diplomatic relations between the two countries

In a statement released late Tuesday, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry regretted the decision “completely unjustified but expected” of Algeria, condemning a “escalation logic” and rejecting “the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts which underlie it”.



Kingdom of Morocco “will remain a credible and loyal partner for the Algerian people and will continue to act, with wisdom and responsibility for the development of healthy and fruitful inter-Maghreb relations”, continues the text.

Algeria on Tuesday announced the severance of diplomatic relations with its neighbor, accusing the kingdom of “hostile actions” towards Algiers after months of heightened tensions between these two Maghreb countries with traditionally difficult relations.





At the end of July, King Mohamed VI deplored the “tensions” with Algeria, inviting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune “to make wisdom prevail” and “to work in unison for the development of relations” between the two countries.