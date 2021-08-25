“Mr Estrosi should be ashamed”, launches Cardoze

Jacques Cardoze, director of communication for OM, responded to the words of Christian Estrosi, who pointed out the behavior of Longoria and Payet during the meeting between Nice and Marseille on Sunday. Cardoze judges the speech of the mayor of Nice “inadmissible, scandalous and untrue”.

Discussions continue between the Nice and Marseille clans, about the incidents that stopped the meeting between the two clubs on Sunday evening. Jacques Cardoze, OM’s communications director, spoke again, in remarks reported by The team. The man responds virulently to Christian Estrosi.

This Tuesday, the mayor of Nice denounced “an aggressive, violent, detestable attitude” of President Pablo Longoria in the rostrum, while strongly condemning Dimitri Payet, author of a bottle throw which led to the anger and the sudden intrusion of Gym supporters on the lawn: “If the gesture of the supporters who threw bottles is unacceptable, that of Payet is even more so (…) This is what ignited the powder.”

“I find it shameful and disrespectful that we blame Mr Longoria”

In response to this, Jacques Cardoze said he was “outraged by the words of Mr. Estrosi, who should be ashamed of the device put in place Sunday evening, not up to the challenge”. “The fact that he does not measure the dangerousness and the risk of a match like this one, it seems to me more serious than the vicissitudes of schoolyards from the presidential stand, he believes. The Niçois elude the main problem, which is that their stadium was not up to par. “





The Marseille communications director repeats that security was not guaranteed at the Allianz Riviera: “When I see Mr. Rivère say that with the nets, Nice will have a secure stadium, that means that it will not be there. ‘was not, and that there was a gigantic loophole on Sunday night. I find it shameful and disrespectful that we blame Mr Longoria. Mr Estrosi’s words are inadmissible, scandalous and false. “

“We can’t let him get dirty like that”

While tensions also erupted in the presidential stands, Cardoze recounts how the leaders of the Gym annoyed the Olympian clan: “The Niçois were telling us ‘shut up’, ‘sit down’, throughout the first period (… ) And at the 75th minute, it is Mme Rivère who comes to tell us: “Stop, these projectiles are nothing.” She grabs the arm of Pablo Longoria who, in a firm gesture, points her finger and asks him not to touch him. There, José Cobos intervened. There was no inappropriate gesture or word on the part of Pablo Longoria, we cannot let him get dirty like that “.

This Monday, the former journalist had mentioned at the microphone of Rothen ignites that “the safety of the players was not guaranteed”, already pointing the finger at the enclosure in Nice. The two teams were summoned by the Disciplinary Commission which meets this Wednesday at 5.45 p.m. to take stock of the incidents and decide the fate of the meeting, which ended at 1-0 for Nice in the 75th minute. of game.