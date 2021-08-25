More

    Music. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

    Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in London on Tuesday at the age of 80.

    “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Charlie Watts”, said in a statement his agent Bernard Doherty, deploring the disappearance of “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”. He said he “died peacefully in a London hospital earlier in the day, surrounded by his family.”

    Charlie Watts had recently undergone a medical intervention in London, considered “successful”, without further details. However, he was not to take part in the new 13-concert tour that the Rolling Stones had planned to organize in the United States from the end of September.

    Member of the Rolling Stones since 1963

    “After all the disappointment with the tour delays due to Covid, I really don’t want the many Stones fans in the United States who hold tickets to have to suffer another postponement or cancellation,” he said. commented on ceding his seat to drummer Steve Jordan for the tour, assuring that he was “working hard” to get back in shape.


    The Stones mainly aimed to meet in full for the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the group in 2022, with a new album in the pipeline.

    Charlie Watts, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Along with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, he was one of the oldest members of the famous rock band, which also saw Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood or even Bill Wyman.

    Treated for cancer in 2004

    In 2004, he was treated for throat cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, from which he recovered after four months of struggle, including six weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

    “Charlie was a much loved husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” commented his agent.
    “We ask that the privacy of his family, group members and close friends be respected in these difficult times,” he added.


