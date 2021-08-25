nag film or effective thriller? Masque reviews shared

The film with Gilles Lellouche, Karim Leklou, François Civil, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Kenza Fortas looks back on the 2012 case which involved 18 police officers in Marseille. What did movie critics think?

Presentation of the film by Jérôme Garcin

“BAC North is signed Cédric Jimenez, the director of French with Gilles Lellouche, François Civil, Karim Lecloux, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Kenza Fortas…

The film is inspired by the scandal of 2012, of which the judicial investigation is still in progress. He tells the story of the 18 police officers from the BAC (Anti-Crime Brigade) of the North of Marseille referred to correctional for drug trafficking and racketeering in an organized gang. It was at the time when Manuel Valls was talking about cleaning up the police.

The cops of the film are Greg, Gilles Lellouche with a shaved head and a diamond in his ear, Yas’, played by Karim Leklou and his wife, also a police officer, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos. I found it hard to imagine her as a policewoman and pregnant. And finally, Antoine, played by François Civil.

Their superiors always ask them for more results in these northern districts of Marseille which have the highest crime rate in France.

To obtain the fall of a network which is preparing a large delivery of narcotics, they end up crossing the yellow line before embarking on a long anthology scene worthy of a thriller or an American western attacking the City of Castellane.

A debate is mounting on social networks. He asks the question: “Isn’t Jimenez, the director, in this film the apology for the police?”

Eric Neuhoff: “‘BAC Nord’ is a very strong film”

“With BAC North, we say to ourselves that Marseille has definitely moved away from Pagnol. “Do you shoot or point?”: It is no longer pétanque, but Kalashnikov or shotgun. It’s a very good action movie. And I don’t care whether Jimenez gets Le Pen to vote or not.

Obviously, the director talks about what he knows: his city. It was already a bit the case in The French, a completely disparaged film, while it was not so bad.

BAC North is a war film. We see occupied areas. The scene of the assault is a real scene of armed conflict. She’s mind blowing. There is a shower of washing machines falling from all floors. We are really glued to our chair.

There are no more cop movies today. They have been transformed into series, or television films.

There, we have a guy who knows how to shoot this genre. Jimenez knows how to talk about his time and a profession. We see these police officers working on a daily basis where they are harassed by the hierarchy which pushes them to make figures. We see them stuck by the dealers they ransom in order to pay the informers. We learn a lot of things.

The actors are very good.

We have never seen Gilles Lellouche so excellent. François Civil, with his kind of little bun on his head, is perfect as a torn cop. Karim Leklou whose wife is expecting a child is a kind of big teddy bear overwhelmed by events. Kenza Fortas is awesome

We can see the permanent heartbreak that these cops have to live between the informers, their superiors, the criminals… They work with derisory means, and are at the same time hostages, victims, from time to time, executioners.

This film is very strong. I would put a little minor emphasis on the end. Maybe we didn’t have to hear House of the Rising Sun, the American version of Penitentiary by Johnny Hallyday: we understood. “

Ava Cahen: “‘BAC Nord’, an extremely nagging film”

“The strengths of the film are the cast and the acting of the actors. Jimenez must be recognized for this talent: he is an excellent director of actors. The three headliners are absolutely fabulous. They are all outside their comfort zone. But they’re perfect as those low-fronted cops who play both cowboys and bandits. We understand that they are only cogs, of an infernal machine which crushes the individual. I find Exarchopoulos great and Fortas too. So much for the qualities of the film.

But other than that, I think it’s an extremely nagging movie. He cultivates the spectacular. Everything is too demonstrative. I dislike that.

I find that the director is too much in tune with his characters who are only muscles, and have no gray matter.

I find the film’s speech terribly awkward. I hear he is targeting the hierarchy, the bureaucrats, or the corrupt. And that he spares the cops in the field and gives them a family life, or in any case, a life to which we connect. But I am disturbed by this speech which glorifies the police and which is too empathetic with the police. We only see them, to the point that we have the impression that they are the only inhabitants of Marseille. They take up too much space! And I agree at the end: we didn’t need any more violins. I found that very too much. “

Pierre Murat: “This film would be signed Don Siegel, everyone would scream with joy”

“I think it’s an absolutely formidable film. It’s rare in French cinema to see that. Jimenez, the director had not really convinced me in French which was not bad, but nothing more. There, it is gaining momentum. He breathes life into his characters. The trio of main characters is great. Before confinement, there was not a film without François Civil. I found it pleasant to watch, but there it is really very good. The two actresses are absolutely wonderful. The staging too.

This film would be signed Don Siegel, everyone would scream with joy.

It’s wonderful to make an action film like this in France where we don’t know how to do it very well. For once, we found a director who, after The French, does it beautifully.





Then the controversies that say that BAC North is a right-wing movie because it emphasizes the cops… We didn’t ask ourselves that question in Wretched, which is a much poorer film cinematically speaking, and which won trophies. We did not ask ourselves whether the bias was right or not. Everyone found it quite normal that we take the bias of director Ladj Ly. There, Jimenez does not campaign, he shows what is happening. And he does it with an absolutely stunning sense of the spectacular. “

Xavier Leherpeur: “A genre film with people in the field who do what they can”

“I agree with Pierre. I obviously share Ava Cahen’s ultra positive assessment of this trio of actors out of their comfort zone. She spoke quite rightly about that. They are also out of their family. of cinema: Karim Leklou, whom we rather like in auteur cinema, and François Civil, long seen in French comedy, they form with Gilles Lellouche an extremely credible trio.

Jimenez is next to the cops. This allows him to bring nuance.

These guys are already little scum: they steal contraband cigarettes from a small street vendor, they scam a little bit, they don’t pay for their coffee addiction, and consider it normal. So they’ve already crossed the line a bit. I find it interesting that the director does not angelize. It shows people on the ground doing what they can to cope with extremely complicated, nauseous situations that slip away at the speed of the wind.

I find Jimenez’s way of raising the tension to explode on the screen exceptional. There is the early chase scene which effectively ends with a car rolling back and crashing into a wall.

What is told is also a truth. I don’t think for a moment that the film can get people to vote for the National Front. Anyway, you’d have to be an idiot to think that a movie like BAC North will make people rush to join that party.

I think opinions have been held for a long time, and unfortunately a film has no effect, either positive or negative.

Action cinema is always treated in an ambiguous way in France: “I want to make a genre film and at the same time, I’m going to take a little distance, and at the same time, I’m going into the quintessence of the genre …”

There, he is fully in this somewhat sticky virility of thrillers even if the female characters are doing quite well.

We can blame Jimenez for not being on the other side, for not showing the opposite. But this allows us to measure the not always rosy, nor angelic, daily life of these cops in the field and in neighborhoods. It’s a very great crime film. ”

