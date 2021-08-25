Netflix: 41 films planned by the end of the year

Hot in front! Netflix has just unveiled its line-up of films expected by the end of the year. No less than 41 feature films are planned. With in the list, some eagerly awaited titles including 8 Rue de l’Humanité or Don’t Look Up.

Kris Dewitte

Prepare for a viewing marathon in front of Netflix movies. More than 40 feature films are planned by the end of 2021. Like a blockbuster, the Los Gatos company has announced the release dates of more than 40 films. A strategy that has been in place for a while but has been strengthened since the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of cinemas.

In 2020, Netflix released some of the biggest critical and / or public hits of the year with Tyler Rake and The Chicago Seven. In 2021, Netflix set out to further accelerate the movement. Just last weekend, the platform released two films made to appeal to the largest audiences: Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa and Bienvenue chez les Loud, aimed at a young audience.

Other big posters appeared in the course of the year such as Army of the Dead by Zach Snyder, The Woman at the Window with Amy Adams or the latest film from the romcom leader of the genre on the platform, The Kissing Booth. 3.

For the last quarter of 2021, Netflix is ​​not letting go of the accelerator. If not all movies have a date assigned yet, here are a few songs chosen from this impressive list:

At what price ? with Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci – September 3

A look back at the career of the volunteer lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, expert in the compensation of victims such as those of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Boston Marathon attack or the terrorist shooting in Orlando .

Kate with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson – September 10

After being irreparably poisoned, a formidable agent has less than 24 hours to take revenge on her enemies – and at the same time forms an unexpected relationship with the daughter of one of her former victims.

8 Rue de l’Humanité by and with Dany Boon – October 20

The streets of Paris are empty and silent. While some preferred to flee the capital, seven families remained confined in a building from 11th to 8 rue de l’Homme with, among others; a bistro owner who is looking for a way to stay open. An ambitious scientist who wants to find the vaccine and never worry about urinalysis again. A hypochondriac in panic but happy to be right at last, his lawyer wife who fights to reconcile professional and family life, an online sports coach who gets bigger over the weeks, his pregnant fiancee who makes the buzz by becoming an anti singer. -Covid, a rich self-made man desperate not to have the school level of his 8-year-old son … and two children of 8 and 10 who, thanks to confinement, will fall in love.





The Harder They Fall with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba – November 3

In this western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his nemesis, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), has just been released from prison. With his gang, he decides to find Rufus and finally get revenge.

Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – November 12

A thriller set around the world, RED NOTICE tells the story of the hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief.

The Power of the Dog directed by Jane Campion with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – the 1er December

Originally from Montana, brothers Phil and George Burbank are diametrically opposed. As well as Phil is refined, brilliant and cruel – so much is George phlegmatic, meticulous and benevolent. The two of them run the biggest ranch in the Montana Valley. A region, far from the galloping modernity of the twentieth century, where men still assume their virility and where we revere the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowboy Phil has ever met. When George secretly marries Rose, a young widow, Phil, drunk with anger, decides to destroy her. He then seeks to reach Rose by using his son Peter, a sensitive and effeminate boy, as a pawn in his sadistic and merciless strategy …

The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino – December 15

Naples in the 80s. Fabietto Schisa, a teenager who feels bad about himself, lives with his eccentric and colorful family. But his daily life is suddenly turned upside down when Diego Maradona, planetary football legend, arrives in Naples and miraculously saves him from a terrible accident. This unexpected meeting with the star of the round ball will be decisive for the future of the young man.

With The Hand of God, Sorrentino returns to his hometown to make his most personal film, which mixes fate and family, sport and cinema, love and lost illusions.

Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep – December 24

Two poor astronomers embark on a gigantic media tour to warn humanity that a comet is heading towards Earth and is about to destroy it.

On the French side, we are also awaiting the arrival of BigBug by Jean-Pierre Jeunet with Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane de Groodt and also the voice of André Dussollier. But for that, it will be necessary to wait until 2022.