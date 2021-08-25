Netflix increases its prices in France

Another price increase! The American streaming giant Netflix is ​​increasing its prices in France by an additional one to two euros per month depending on the type of subscription, AFP learned from the platform on Thursday, confirming information from the Journal du Net.

The basic offer of Netflix known as “essential” now costs 8.99 euros per month against 7.99 euros, the “standard”, which gives access to two screens simultaneously in HD quality, goes to 13.99 euros instead from 11.99 and the “premium” subscription (for four simultaneous screens and programs in 4K) at 17.99 euros against 15.99 previously.





The reflection of investments in content

This increase is effective immediately for new subscribers and applicable to current subscribers during the next billing cycle. It reflects the platform’s current and future investments in original films, series and documentaries, says Netflix.

Competition is now fierce between the multiple streaming players, all engaged in a content race to increase their subscriber portfolio. Faced with the first signals of market saturation, the platform announced at the end of July that it wanted to open up to video games. At the end of June, Netflix, with nearly 210 million paying subscribers worldwide, posted a turnover of 7.3 billion dollars for a net profit of 1.35 billion.