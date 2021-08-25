Nice-OM incidents: three disciplinary decisions to be taken

The League (which summoned the two clubs on Wednesday before its Disciplinary Commission at 6 p.m.) should, as is generally the case in this kind of case, place the case under investigation for several weeks (see The Tuesday team). The Commission chaired by Sébastien Deneux has three sets of decisions to take:
– It can sanction Nice for the excesses caused by the violent supporters of the Popular Sud tribune, in line with the decision of the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes to close this part of the Allianz Rivera for the next four matches of the Gym at home . Withdrawal of points is also a possibility.
– The Commission will also crack down – perhaps from this Wednesday as a precaution – against the players in the game, the players (the Marseillais Payet and Alvaro, the Niçois Todibo …), and the members of the management involved in the various stages of incidents. Pablo Fernandez, physical trainer for OM, author of a violent punch to a Nice supporter, risks a long suspension, articulated at the end of the legal proceedings opened against him. OM, for its part, should present a visual case against Christophe Galtier, the Gym’s coach, suspected of having attacked David Friio, its technical director.
– The third expected decision is not trivial since it is to decide the fate of the meeting. The score (1-0 for Nice) can thus be maintained, the given match lost on the green carpet to OM (refusal to play) or even to both teams, or even given to replay.
A case that should last
It is to be expected a long-term affair, explains a federal source. The decisions of the League are liable to be challenged before the Federation’s Higher Appeal Commission, whose own decisions can be submitted to the Olympic Committee as part of a conciliation procedure, the last word then reverting to the Executive Committee. of the Federation.