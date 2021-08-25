Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) arrested with drugs on him

Legal troubles continue for Nicholas Brendon. The famous interpreter of Alex in the series Buffy the vampire slayer would have been arrested in possession of drugs according to the website TMZ.
If he managed to escape Hellmouth during his years in the fictional town of Sunnydale, in real life the descent into hell has continued for Nicholas Brendon since the end of Buffy the vampire slayer. The 50-year-old comedian, who played the Slayer’s best friend Alex Harris in all seven seasons of the cult series, has long battled a drug addiction and even spent several times in prison in 2015. And if he seemed to have recently come back up the slope, the actor was finally overtaken by his demons.
Arrested in possession of drugs
Nicholas Brendon would have been arrested a week ago with narcotic substances on him and is suspected of having obtained these prescribed drugs in the United States by prescription fraudulently, reports this Monday 23 August TMZ. According to a report obtained by the US site, the comedian was driving erratically in Vigo County, Indiana, when he was spotted by police. They immediately stopped him on the side and claim that they noticed his nervousness, rapid pulse and trembling hands. Then, they asked him for identification, he allegedly handed them papers in the name of Kelton Schultz, claiming that it was his twin brother.
Suspicion of fraud
In this report, the security forces involved in the incident claim that they found in the car a “small plastic bag with crystals / powder residue” – reminiscent of methamphetamine – and a bottle of pills in a bag with a prescription prescribed in the name of “Nicholas Bender”. Nicholas Brendon’s vehicle was then reportedly searched and other small bags containing debris were found there, along with others. drugs that the actor would have obtained in a pharmacy thanks to a fraudulent prescription the same day. It would be amphetamine salts prescribed this time to Kelton Schultz. Nicholas Brendon allegedly claimed that these drugs were for his brother while confessing to having taken some of them. The police then reportedly concluded that he “was using his brother’s ID to procure drugs or that the Kelton name ID presented was fraudulent”. They eventually arrested Nicholas Brendon for failing to identify and illegally obtaining prescription narcotics.