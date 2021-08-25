Not dynamic enough, the beach in the village of Sainte-Anne was closed

By a decree dated August 23, 2021, the mayor of Sainte-Anne completely prohibited access to all the beaches of the town, for bathing activities and for street vendors. A measure taken to stop the abuses and an occupation far from being “dynamic”.

August 24, 2021 at 5:22 p.m.



The mayor of Sainte-Anne, Christian Baptiste, did not wait for the prefect to give a new screw. He took the initiative by publishing a decree aimed at definitively prohibiting access to the beaches of the town. From this Wednesday, August 25 and until September 1, 2021, it will therefore no longer be possible to bathe at all, even between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. as permitted by the prefectural decree until now.

Too much abuse

The town hall decided to crack down because the frequentation of the beach remained too high given the critical health situation in Guadeloupe. Obviously, the users of the premises have their own interpretation of the word “dynamic”.

We did a tour on Friday (August 20, 2021) and the people made us feel welcome and aware of the gravity of the situation. Everyone assured us that we would be there for a little while, but we could tell they were going to linger once the controls were over. Lydia Couriol, Deputy Mayor of Sainte-Anne





For the town hall, the use of the beach, within the framework of the prefectural decree, is clear. It consists of a 10 to 15 minute swim, before picking up your vehicle and returning home. The users do not have the same vision of things. Dynamic does not mean sailing between the shore and your towel sometimes for several hours, or staying in the water for a long time.

As soon as the presence on the beach exceeds half an hour, without being in the water, it constitutes an infringement of the prefectural decree. Especially if in addition a little game settles between the users and the municipal police.

The municipal police officers noticed that as soon as they arrive, the people who were on chairs or on their towels go in the water to come back to the towels once the brigade has passed. It becomes unmanageable! Lydia Couriol – Deputy Mayor of Sainte-Anne

It is difficult in these conditions to really reduce the number of visitors to the beach at a time when the country is jostled by the active circulation of the Delta variant. So, no more teaching, the town hall simply closes the town beach and all the town’s beaches for the last days of vacation. A ban which also concerns nearby businesses, whether itinerant or not.

“A small sacrifice necessary” as the municipal team recalls, the town is experiencing a strong circulation of the virus which has caused several deaths.