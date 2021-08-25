now adult, the famous “naked baby” of the cover of “Nevermind” files a complaint for child pornography

Now an adult, Spencer Elden ensures that his parents never signed a waiver authorizing the use of this now cult photo, and on which his genitals appear.

It’s a legendary cover in the rock world. A naked baby, swimming underwater towards a dollar bill that is hanging from a fishing rod. 30 years after its release, Nevermind, Nirvana’s second album released in 1991, is the subject of a complaint filed by the baby in question, Spencer Elden – now an adult.

This complaint, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, targets the group Nirvana, but also several record companies, artistic directors and the estate of Kurt Cobain, reports the site Variety. All are accused of having violated several federal laws on child pornography, and of having caused him “a life of suffering” by spreading his image throughout the world.

Spencer Elden assures us that his identity and name “are forever linked to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor, and which has been broadcast and sold around the world from his childhood until today.” hui “.

According to the complaint, the defendants “knowingly produced, possessed, marketed and promoted child pornography featuring Spencer Elden, and knowingly received money in return.”





“The defendants failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer Elden, and prevent trafficking in his image as well as sexual exploitation of it.”

No financial compensation

According to the 30-year-old’s lawyers, his parents never signed a waiver authorizing the use of this photo of their baby, taken at an aquatic center in Pasadena in 1990 when he was 4 months old, and on which his genitals. They also add that he never received any financial compensation.

In his complaint, the man argues that the defendants used child pornography as “an essential element in promoting the record, often used in the music industry to attract attention”.

“It doesn’t matter if these album covers portray children in a sexually provocative way as long as they help to gain notoriety, boost sales, attract media attention and press returns,” says Spencer Elden.

The latter now claims 150,000 dollars (approximately 128,000 euros) from each of the 17 defendants, or damages in the amount not mentioned, and to be determined during the trial. Since its release in 1991, Nevermind has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.