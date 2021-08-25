NVIDIA announces 9 DLSS compatible games, including 6 featuring ray tracing

At Gamescom 2021, NVIDIA announces that six additional games will benefit from ray tracing and DLSS. Namely: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Myst, SYNCED: Off Planet, Bright Memory: Infinite and Loopmancer. In addition, three more will benefit from DLSS: Chivalry 2, GRIT and Faraday Protocol. In addition, the company formalizes a bundle for Battlefield 2042 for desktops and laptops equipped with GeForce RTX.

Let’s start with the Battlefield 2042 bundle. In June, NVIDIA announced that it was “The official graphics partner of Battlefield 2042”. DICE’s game will therefore support NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex. To benefit recent RTX card buyers, Battlefield 2042 will ship with select GeForce RTX desktops and laptops for a limited time. This offer is valid for the purchase of an eligible desktop or laptop PC. The latter must include a GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3070 graphics card. The offer starts today and will end on September 14th. NVIDIA has set the deadline for code activation on December 14, 2021.

Ray tracing for Dying Light 2 Stay Human and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in particular

Among the list of games that will adopt DLSS and ray tracing is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Thus, from its launch on October 26, the PC version will benefit from ray tracing reflections and NVIDIA DLSS.





Olivier Proulx, Senior Producer, Eidos-Montreal, states: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy combines original storytelling and electrifying single-player gameplay with a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the addition of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, PC gamers will be able to enjoy the visuals of this amazing universe with even higher performance ”.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will also benefit from NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing (reflections, global illumination and shadows). It is due out next December.

NVIDIA reports Tomasz Szałkowski, rendering director at Techland: “Our partnership with NVIDIA has allowed us to create an immersive and visceral experience for Dying Light 2 gamers. Ray tracing enhances the realism of our ruthless and infected world, while NVIDIA DLSS brings a massive increase in performance without sacrificing performance. picture quality, so you will never miss a detail while crossing the landscape ”.

Finally, in its press release, NVIDIA also delivers benchmarks illustrating the gains made by DLSS in certain titles. Notably in Myst, which will land on August 26 with NVIDIA DLSS and reflections by raytracing; in GRIT, “A new battle royale game based on the Wild West” expected in early access on September 1; in Faraday Protocol, launched with DLSS.

You can access all of the videos for the aforementioned games on the NVIDIA website.