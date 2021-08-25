One billion children in the world are directly threatened by the effects of global warming

According to a very recent report by Unicef, factors linked to global warming threaten the health of a billion children who live in 33 countries classified as “at very high risk”. Paradoxically, these countries only account for 9% of global CO emissions. 2 !

One billion. It is the number of children in the world whose health is threatened by the effects of global warming. The most significant impacts are pollution, water shortages and heat waves, estimates a new report from Unicef. This is our figure of the day.

Waves heat, floods, cyclones, drought, water shortages, air pollution … These events amplified by the climate crisis threaten almost all the children of the world, estimates the Unicef ​​report published this Friday, August 20, on the occasion of the third anniversary of the school strike for the weather initiated by the activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 and followed by young people from all over the world.

Produced in collaboration with the movement international Fridays for Future, the study established the first ” climate risk index for children »(IRCE). It reveals that of the 2.2 billion children in the Earth, one billion live in 33 countries classified as “very high risk”.

These children who will pay the heaviest price

In these countries, children face three or four of the climate impacts simultaneously. This is particularly the case in India, Nigeria, the Philippines, the Central African Republic, Chad, and much of sub-Saharan Africa. All of these countries are paradoxically the least CO emitting 2 on Earth, since they only account for 9% of emissions, compared to nearly 70% for 10 biggest emitters on the planet.





” Climate change is deeply inequitable. Children are not the cause of the global rise in temperatures. Yet they are the ones who will pay the heaviest price, especially in less responsible countries. », Deplores Henrietta Fore, general director of Unicef.

Factors related to climatic changes those most likely to affect children are air pollution (1 billion children at high risk), water shortages (920 million) and heat waves (820 million).

Regions accumulate several major factors

In total, one in three children (or 850 million) live in areas exposed to at least four factors of climate stress and 330 million (1 in 7) in regions where at least five major factors combine. ” This report only concerns the children affected to date, but may worsen as the effects of climate change become more severe. », Warns Unicef.

“ We must face the situation … and take action

To better protect children and future generations, the United Nations entity makes five major recommendations: increase investments for adaptation to climate change, reduce emissions of greenhouse gas, educate children in eco-citizenship, involve young people in all climate negotiations and work for a ” green raise, low carbon and inclusive “.

” We must face the situation, recognize and manage climate change as a real crisis, and urgently take the necessary measures to bequeath a habitable planet to the younger generations. », Add Greta Thunberg and several spokespersons for Fridays For Future, invited to speak before the publication of the report.