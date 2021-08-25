More

    Opel unveils the Rocks-e, a rebadged Citroën Ami

    The Citroën Ami now has a twin! As is done with utilities, it was duplicated for another brand of the former PSA group, Opel. At the German firm, the French became the Rocks-e.

    With this machine, Opel returns to the small car segment, after having stopped the Karl and Adam. The Rocks-e is not a “classic” car, however. It is a quadricycle, which can be driven with us from the age of 14. Technically identical to the Ami, the Rocks-e has a small 6 kW electric motor. The energy comes from a 5.5 kWh battery, which gives a range of 75 km. Recharging is done in 3 hours on a conventional outlet.


    The Opel designers haven’t done much work! Even in look, the Rocks-e is very close to the Friend. Among the most visible changes are the wheels, with a new design. A trained eye will notice the revised trim at the logo, which suggests the design of the new Opel grille, called Vizor. The economic principle of the Ami is kept: an identical part at the front and at the rear. The stylists have especially imagined a new look with shades of gray and yellow, the firm’s signature color. Colors that can be found on board this presentation model.

    As for the French, there is a door that opens in each direction, in order to have an identical element on both sides. The Rocks-e can accommodate two people, in a very bare interior.

    The Rocks-e will first be launched in Germany. It will then arrive in other markets in 2022.


