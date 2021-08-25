More

    Oscar breaks up with Mirta / Bernard finds Fanny on the island – Plus belle la vie August 26, 2021 (episode 4354) | More beautiful life

    Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4354 of Thursday August 26, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Alexandre almost drowned but Bernard landed on the island for the crown. Mirta indulge in small pleasures even though Oscar has left her.

    Oscar PBLV

    End of love story for Oscar and Mirta

    Romain and Alexandre go diving to find the crown: at that time Fanny revisits childhood images where her father Jean Jacques goes to hide the crown under water.

    Fanny and Laetitia await the return of Romain and Alexandre. Fanny admits that Alexandre is obvious, a kind of soul mate… Romain is a mystery. Laetitia would have said the opposite, they laugh about it.
    Fanny asks Laetitia how she chose between Valentin and Sébastien. She says she’s not going to give him any advice because she messed up even though she still has feelings for Valentine.

    As expected, Alexander lacks oxygen… he helps him to come to the surface. Romain says that Alexandre drowned, the bottles emptied faster than expected. Romain succeeds in saving Alexander and he gives the crown to Fanny.
    Shots are fired at the castaways, they go to take cover.

    Fanny PBLV

    Fanny is upset by the crown

    Yolande and Alain spent the night together, they slept next to each other. Nothing happened. In the early morning, Yolande suggests to Alain to transform the late morning into a villainous nap.
    Yolande and Alain go to the police station in relation to the blackmailer: Alain is going to get his money back. Kevin is shocked by their investigative technique… when Yolande talks about the buttocks examined to the Marquis 🙂

    Alexander DNA

    Alexandre was the victim of a lack of oxygen

    Mirta meets Oscar to apologize for accusing him wrongly. Mirta would like to continue their relationship but Oscar cannot because she sent her son to jail. Oscar prefers that they don’t see each other anymore. Mirta tells Oscar that there will remain a unique memory, a nice memory …


    Yolande PBLV

    Yolande ends up regaining her libido with Alain

    Luna tells Babeth that Mirta had a threesome at Celeste. Luna doesn’t think it’s fair that she doesn’t have anyone in her life when her mom is having a blast.

    Mirta PBLV

    Mirta is determined to enjoy life

    More beautiful life in advance episode 4354 of August 26, 2021: Finally the truth for Fanny?



    Luna PBLB

    Luna shocked by her mother’s behavior

    Alexandre and Romain see a new boat, they think it’s not Jérémy. The registration is French, the boat is rented in the name of Dupont. They take the keys to the boat the man left on it.
    Laetitia is worried about Bilal and Rochat who have gone to look for wood. Fanny goes alone to do a check (following her memories): she reviews the moment when her father was killed on the island. It is there that she finds Bernard (?) Her mother’s boyfriend (it would therefore be him who killed Jean Jacques).

    Fanny PBLV

    Fanny comes face to face with Carmen’s boyfriend Bernard

    Yolande thinks that Mirta has reconnected to all her desires, this experience was saving. Yolande raises her glass to all the future lovers.

    To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Friday, August 27, 2021 with episode 4355.

    Comment on the episodes on the More beautiful life forum and find the list of actors to the cast of the series.


