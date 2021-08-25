Oscar breaks up with Mirta / Bernard finds Fanny on the island – Plus belle la vie August 26, 2021 (episode 4354) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4354 of Thursday August 26, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Alexandre almost drowned but Bernard landed on the island for the crown. Mirta indulge in small pleasures even though Oscar has left her.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4354 recap of 08/26/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie of Thursday, August 26, 2021 (season 18 episode 4354 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 08/25/2021 is online.





Romain and Alexandre go diving to find the crown: at that time Fanny revisits childhood images where her father Jean Jacques goes to hide the crown under water.

Fanny and Laetitia await the return of Romain and Alexandre. Fanny admits that Alexandre is obvious, a kind of soul mate… Romain is a mystery. Laetitia would have said the opposite, they laugh about it.

Fanny asks Laetitia how she chose between Valentin and Sébastien. She says she’s not going to give him any advice because she messed up even though she still has feelings for Valentine.

As expected, Alexander lacks oxygen… he helps him to come to the surface. Romain says that Alexandre drowned, the bottles emptied faster than expected. Romain succeeds in saving Alexander and he gives the crown to Fanny.

Shots are fired at the castaways, they go to take cover.

Yolande and Alain spent the night together, they slept next to each other. Nothing happened. In the early morning, Yolande suggests to Alain to transform the late morning into a villainous nap.

Yolande and Alain go to the police station in relation to the blackmailer: Alain is going to get his money back. Kevin is shocked by their investigative technique… when Yolande talks about the buttocks examined to the Marquis 🙂

Mirta meets Oscar to apologize for accusing him wrongly. Mirta would like to continue their relationship but Oscar cannot because she sent her son to jail. Oscar prefers that they don’t see each other anymore. Mirta tells Oscar that there will remain a unique memory, a nice memory …





Luna tells Babeth that Mirta had a threesome at Celeste. Luna doesn’t think it’s fair that she doesn’t have anyone in her life when her mom is having a blast.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4354 of August 26, 2021: Finally the truth for Fanny?







Alexandre and Romain see a new boat, they think it’s not Jérémy. The registration is French, the boat is rented in the name of Dupont. They take the keys to the boat the man left on it.

Laetitia is worried about Bilal and Rochat who have gone to look for wood. Fanny goes alone to do a check (following her memories): she reviews the moment when her father was killed on the island. It is there that she finds Bernard (?) Her mother’s boyfriend (it would therefore be him who killed Jean Jacques).

Yolande thinks that Mirta has reconnected to all her desires, this experience was saving. Yolande raises her glass to all the future lovers.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Friday, August 27, 2021 with episode 4355.

