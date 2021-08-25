Overseas senators look into the management of the health crisis

The Senate fact-finding mission on the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic announced on Tuesday that it would soon look into the government’s management of the overseas crisis.

The “common information mission responsible for evaluating the effects of measures taken or envisaged in terms of confinement or activity restrictions” has nineteen members from different political groups in the Senate. “Faced with the violence of the fourth epidemic wave in the overseas territories, and particularly in the West Indies, Guyana and French Polynesia”, the joint information mission “will devote its next work to the assessment of management of the crisis in these territories by the government, “she said in a statement on Tuesday.

A mission to “evaluate the decisions taken by the government”

From its creation in early 2021, this mission focused on the territorial dimension of the fight against the epidemic, recalls the text. She then insisted on “the need to adapt measures to combat the pandemic and its consequences to local specificities, especially overseas”.

“At present, several intensive care units are no longer able to receive new patients and some health professionals are forced to sort patients in hospitals. The mission will therefore focus on evaluating the decisions taken by the government. since the start of the pandemic, both in terms of increasing healthcare capacities and adapting the vaccine strategy to the specificities of these territories, ”she assures us.













Evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken in overseas territories

Beyond the health response, the mission is concerned about “the economic and social situation of territories often dependent on tourism undermined by the activity restriction measures decided in the context of the state of emergency. “.

It will therefore also seek to assess “the effectiveness of the measures taken in these territories to support their economy and protect jobs and businesses”.