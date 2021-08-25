Paralympics 2021 – Para-cycling on track: Marie Patouillet opens the French medal counter by winning bronze in the pursuit

First day and first medal for the French team! Marie Patouillet won bronze in the individual pursuit (category C5) of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Wednesday, August 25. The Frenchwoman was faster than the New Zealander Nicole Murray in the small final to reach the podium.

Victim of a malformation of the foot and ankle, and of a difference in length between her two legs, Marie Patouillet was the only female representative of the six tricolor racers entered in Tokyo. Vice-world champion in the 500 m stopped and the omnium, she distinguished herself this Wednesday in another discipline, pursuit, which she has only been practicing for a year.





An effort of three kilometers, perfectly mastered by the protégé of the Olympian Grégory Baugé. After improving her personal best in qualifying, but not enough to hope for a place in the gold final, Marie Patouillet largely dominated her rival to give France her first Paralympic podium at the Tokyo Games. “This is my first Games, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’m really proud of this bronze medal”, she declared at the microphone of France Televisions.





