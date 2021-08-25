Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only 66% effective against Delta variant, study finds





7:14 am: The report required by Biden on the origin of the Covid-19 is not conclusive The report requested by US President Joe Biden from his intelligence services on the origin of Covid-19 does not allow this sensitive issue to be resolved. Despite their research and analysis, intelligence officials could not agree on a definitive explanation. Part of the reason is that China has not provided enough information.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

6:50 a.m .: The cost of being slow to vaccinate The slow deployment of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign could lead to a loss of 2.3 trillion dollars in global GDP over the next three years, calculated a study published on Wednesday. According to the research center The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) author of the study, “the countries which will have vaccinated less than 60% of their population by mid-2022 will register a total loss of GDP of 2.300 billion dollars , over the period 2022-2025 “, ie a sum which roughly corresponds to the annual GDP of a country like France.

6:45 am: Prolonged confinement in Martinique The containment and curfew in force since July 30 in Martinique have been extended by three additional weeks, until September 19 inclusive, to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the island’s prefecture.



5:51 am: Efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops to 66% against the Delta variant The effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines against Covid-19 infection has fallen from 91% to 66% since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, according to data released Tuesday by US health authorities. This data comes from a study of thousands of healthcare workers and hospital workers in six states to examine the performance of vaccines in real conditions. This drop in efficacy against the Delta variant has already been pointed out by several studies, even if the precise figure differs from one to another. Between December 2020 and April 2021, tested on the basic strain, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection was 91%.

5:49 am: No gauge, no health pass at the start of the academic year The start of the academic year will be without a gauge and without a health pass necessary to go to class, said Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education, in an interview with Le Parisien. “There will be no gauge in the lecture halls, in order to exploit the maximum capacity of the rooms and allow 100% face-to-face”, explained Frédérique Vidal. The health pass will only concern “back-to-school festive events organized by student associations”, as well as cultural and sporting activities. Wearing a mask is still required. Students will be able to return to the normal course of their schooling, after a year and a half of distance learning, or with only one day of face-to-face since the beginning of the year.

5:47 am: Hospitals still under pressure The pressure continues to increase on French hospitals, which now welcome more than 11,000 Covid-19 patients (11,066 to be exact). Critical care services currently have 2,221 Covid patients. Within 24 hours, 153 patients died from the disease.

5:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.