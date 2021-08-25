Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Fully Authorized in the United States

The United States fully authorized Monday a first vaccine against Covid-19, that of Pfizer / BioNTech, a decision that could help convince some hesitant, but also push more institutions to impose vaccination, in a country where the Delta variant is raging.

In the wake of the announcement, the Pentagon thus announced that all members of the American armed forces should in the future be vaccinated against Covid. The exact timetable for this measure, which concerns 1.4 million active soldiers, should be detailed in the coming days.

Pfizer’s vaccine had received emergency authorization since December, and has already been injected into millions of people in the United States.

This full clearance is for people 16 years of age and older, the U.S. Medicines Agency, FDA said in a statement. The vaccine continues to be available to children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years under its conditional authorization.

The FDA decision is “the gold standard,” US President Joe Biden said in a speech. “Those who were waiting for this full authorization should go get their dose now,” he pleaded.

“I hope this authorization will help increase confidence in our vaccine,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a statement.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in June, about three in ten unvaccinated American adults said they would be more likely to receive an injection if any of the sera were fully approved by health officials.

– Compulsory vaccination –

With this decision, some authorities and officials will now be able to impose vaccination without fear of legal recourse.

New York City quickly said Monday that school staff, including teachers, should have received at least one dose of vaccine by September 27. The measure affects nearly 150,000 employees.

President Joe Biden also called on “more companies” to impose a vaccine requirement on their employees.

Full authorization also allows doctors, as with any drug, to prescribe a remedy outside of the recommendations. This could lead some professionals to decide to administer the vaccine to fragile children under 12, for whom it is not yet authorized, even in an emergency.





“We do not recommend use outside of the recommendations”, nor that “children younger than 12 years old be vaccinated with this vaccine, it would not be appropriate,” said at a press conference following the announcement. Acting FDA Janet Woodcock.

Data from clinical trials are soon awaited concerning this population.

Pfizer announced in March that it had started trials on thousands of children aged 6 months to 11 years, which are ongoing. If the results prove conclusive, Pfizer hopes to be the first to file an emergency authorization request for the vaccine for 5-11 year olds in September.

More than 200 million people, or nearly 61% of the US population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine – mostly serum from Pfizer / BioNTech.

If the rhythm of vaccinations had slowed down sharply between early April and early July, the curve of daily injections has been on the rise again for several weeks.

Last week, more than a million daily injections were given three days in a row, which had not happened since June.

The number of immunizations is growing, especially in states with the highest number of daily cases – an outbreak due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Two other vaccines, those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are urgently authorized in the United States.

– “Hundreds of thousands of pages” –

The FDA’s full clearance is based on clinical trials involving some 20,000 people 16 years of age and older who received the vaccine, and 20,000 who received a placebo.

About 12,000 were followed for at least six months, says the agency.

“We have evaluated the scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages” and “conducted our own analysis of the safety and efficacy” of the vaccine, detailed Peter Marks, chief scientist at the FDA.

He said the vaccine production process had also been verified, including through factory visits.

The authorization includes a warning about an increased risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after vaccination, the US agency said. This risk is higher in young men, within seven days of the second injection.