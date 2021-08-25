Real Madrid forwarded a huge offer for Mbappé

Real Madrid executives have moved up a gear to try to recruit Kylian Mbappé, the French striker from Paris Saint-Germain.





According to information from the Spanish media El Chiringuito confirmed by RMC Sport, the club from the Spanish capital has sent the Parisian staff a concrete offer for the 22-year-old footballer. The White House has offered the sum of 160 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain and asked for permission to discuss with the 2018 world champion and his entourage. The current leader of Ligue 1 did not follow up and repelled this Merengue offensive, according to The Parisian.





This refusal is explained by a desire of Paris Saint-Germain to keep the former Monegasque by the end of this summer transfer window, scheduled for August 31, even if the discussions have not accelerated for an extension of the contract of the star, which runs until June 2022. Landed during the summer of 2018 against a check for 145 million euros, the Parisian number 7 poses the threat of his free departure in a few months. In the meantime, Kylian Mbappé shines on the pitch with already a goal and two assists in the first three days of Ligue 1.